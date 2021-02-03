MARYVILLE, Mo. — Upgrading the soccer pitch at Northwest Missouri State University has been a goal of the athletics administration for quite some time.
That goal became a reality in 2020.
The Bearcats now have a new turf field with an improved drainage system. Now instead of having to wait days after a rain to be able to get on its field, the women’s soccer team is able to be practicing in January with snow still on the ground around the field, but a pristine surface to prepare on for its next season.
“Last week, watching the soccer team go out there and practice three or four times in the middle of January was pretty cool,” Northwest Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said. “That is what it is about. Those young ladies have signed on to be Division-II college athletes, and the pitch that they played on before was almost embarrassing.
“We would have a quarter inch or half inch of rain, which should be absolutely ideal for a natural grass surface to take in some water and be in pretty good shape the next day, and we have to shut them off the pitch for three, four, five days to a week if we had that amount of water.”
The low point for Peterson came when the team had to move games to St. Joseph.
“One of the really big tipping points for us is, its been a few years ago, but we had to host two of our home games down at Missouri Western, just because our pitch was in such bad shape water-wise and holding water,” Peterson said. “That was kind of the floor for us.”
The playing surface isn’t the only upgrade on the pitch. If a shot missed the goal previously on one end of the field the ball would go into a retention basin behind the goal at one end of the field and players would have to climb over the fence and go down to get the ball.
At the improved Bearcat Pitch, new fencing has been installed behind each goal with netting which extends up to keep shots in play.
The sidewalk which runs by where fans can sit between the pitch and the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse was extended to make the spectator experience more accessible.
One of the biggest additions for fans is the new scoreboard which now stands in the southwest corner of the field.
“I’m just really happy with what has been put in place for the program,” Northwest soccer coach Marc Gordon said.
The previous scoreboard needed parts replaced to operate, but those parts were no longer in production, so an upgrade was necessary.
Gordon says his players have been excited to see their new facility. The fall season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team has had a chance to practice on the field already.
“From the beginning, they were extremely excited,” Gordon said. “They are grateful.”
Gordon also is excited about the field’s impact on recruiting.
“Before going out (and recruiting) with the grass field — which was not a problem — we would give full disclosure about some of the challenges that we would have with the moisture,” Gordon said.
The team which has gotten the most use out of the new pitch for games has been the Maryville High School boys soccer team, which played several games there this fall, including the district tournament.
Northwest students and Maryville community members also have found use from the space.
“I use Icon (Country Club Road) a lot and I continually see folks out there, in one or another playing soccer. It has been a great addition for our campus, for our program and apparently folks in the community are using it a bit as well.”
Gordon hopes those who use the facility take care of it.
“It is really not a controlled setting right now,” Gordon said. “It is not closed in. If it is used for what it is made for, so be it. … As long as we are taking care of it and being good stewards.”
Peterson points out that over time the maintenance costs saved by having a turf field will add to the value of the investment.
“We are short staffed in a lot of areas,” Peterson said. “Our landscape services is one of those groups that does an absolute ton for this campus — being a state arboretum. To free up about an acre of space where they don’t have to worry about mowing it, watering it, sanding, top dressing, aerating it and all that stuff. In the long run, it could pay off in a big way. Not to mention camps, clinics and other revenue-generating activities that we can have up there to really drive engagement and drive some revenue generation.”
Peterson says more upgrades like lighting, permanent restrooms, a concession stand and bleachers could come eventually with support, but the first priority was making the playing surface up to their standard.
“It doesn't do any good to have all of those extra things if you actually can’t play soccer,” Peterson said. “So the first project was to get a pitch down that would allow us to play. We will keep on pushing the envelope for those next things to come through so that we can have a facility and a program that meets our expectations and the passions of our department, coaching staff, our student-athletes and everyone in between. Exciting times ahead.”