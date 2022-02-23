MARYVILLE, Mo. — Supporters and fans of Northwest Missouri State University’s National Public Radio Affiliate, KXCV-KRNW, are invited to participate in the station’s third annual virtual 5KXCV-KRNW Run for Radio any time from Saturday, April 9, through Saturday, April 23.
To participate, individuals must register for the event, clock their times and send a selfie and a photo of their results to helenk@nwmissouri.edu or post the images on the KXCV-KRNW Facebook page, a press release stated.
At the end of the event, top finishers will receive medals and prizes such as gift certificates to Hy-Vee and A&G Restaurant.
All participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win other sponsor-provided prizes.
A map of the course is available at bit.ly/5kcoursemap.
To register, visit bit.ly/Radio5K. Registration is $25 per person and $15 for Northwest students.
Patrons must register by April 8 to receive a T-shirt prior to the event. However, registration will remain open until the final day of the 5K on April 23, a press release noted.
All proceeds support programming on KXCV-KRNW.
“The 5KXCV-KRNW Run for Radio started three years ago as a way to raise funds for the station but also as a way to get people excited about getting out and exercising,” said Helen Konstantopoulos, the membership development and events coordinator for the radio station, in a statement. “Our fundraiser is not only a means to fund some of our programming but also a way to promote healthy living.”
For more information about KXCV-KRNW, visit kxcv.org or call 660-562-1163.