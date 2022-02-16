MARYVILLE, Mo.— Hayley Hanson, a 1997 Northwest Missouri State University alumna, has established the Marilou Joyner Women in Leadership Scholarship in honor of Marilou Joyner, another Northwest alumna.
According to a press release, Hanson, who serves as outside general counsel for Northwest as an attorney with Husch Blackwell, created the annual scholarship as a tribute to the leadership Joyner has exhibited as a woman in education, business and service roles traditionally held by males.
“Dr. Joyner is really a trailblazer, and I wanted to make sure she was recognized for all the work she has done in her career,” Hanson said. “I had the privilege to work with her and said that she is a leader in every sense of the word. She has the unique ability to make sure that everyone feels supported and, specifically, to promote women and persons of color who are looking at going into fields where they have been underrepresented. I wanted to make sure that her legacy continues, and I’m really thrilled to be supporting this scholarship.”
Joyner was working with Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education when she first connected with Hanson, who was working with the Kansas City school district at the time. Together, they established the Blackwell Education Support Team. The two later reconnected when Joyner joined Northwest’s Board of Regents.
A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joyner came to Northwest as a married, non-traditional student and became a mother while pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Education degree in speech pathology, which she completed in 1975.
“Once I became a student at Northwest, I felt like people took an interest in my success,” Joyner said in a news release.
Beginning her career as a speech therapist in the Albany R-III School District, Joyner is a longtime educator in northwest Missouri public schools. Joyner has also worked as a school counselor and as a superintendent in Albany, an elementary school principal in Maysville and a middle school principal in Savannah. Additionally, she was an assistant commissioner with DESE for seven years until 2001.
Joyner furthered her education and completed a master’s degree in elementary school counseling at Northwest in 1978. She had her third child while pursuing her education specialist degree at Northwest, which she completed in 1982. Joyner later completed her doctorate degree at the University of Kansas and received a master’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University, a news release noted.
“I am honored and humbled by Hayley’s desire to establish this scholarship, and I believe that she, too, is a trailblazer,” Joyner said. “Ideally, I’d like to think the scholarship will support young women in developing their skills as leaders. Leadership is not about popularity or having power. It’s about wanting to find a way to do what is right and then working to make it happen.”
Joyner also continues to be involved with Northwest. She donates to various Northwest initiatives, serves on the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors and was a member of the university’s Board of Regents from 2015 through 2020, serving as its chair during the 2019-2020 academic year.
“The leadership shown by Marilou throughout her career — and Hayley’s recognition of this leadership — is a true testament of what it means to be a Bearcat,” said Mitzi Marchant, vice president of university advancement at Northwest and executive director of the Northwest Foundation.
The first $600 scholarship will be awarded for the fall 2022 semester to a full-time, female Northwest student with a minimum 3.0 overall GPA.
The Marilou Joyner Women in Leadership Scholarship is an endowed scholarship that will be awarded in perpetuity. It remains open to future contributions from other donors.
To contribute to the scholarship, visit nwmissouri.edu/giveonline or contact Northwest’s Office of University Advancement at 660-562-1248.