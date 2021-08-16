Andy Peake was in seventh grade, talking with a friend at First Christian Church when the Maryville High School band director at the time, Lee Snyder, overheard Peake talking about his snare drum. Snyder invited Peake to the band room the next day for an audition. Now a multitude of snare hits and live performances later, Peake is poised to release his debut album “Mood Swings” on Aug. 20.
Peake took to drumming like a “duck to water.”
“I like the idea of being able to propel the band without having to stand in front and be the focal point,” Peake said.
He moved to Maryville from Dallas in the 1960s because his father became the pastor at First Christian Church. Musical talent ran in the family. His mother graduated college with a music degree.
Peake thrived in the musical realm. He continued to play for the school band throughout his secondary education until he graduated high school in 1969. He frequently played with college bands throughout northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa during his free time. Through a series of connections, he was able to secure a music scholarship to Northwest Missouri State University.
While a bearcat, Peake studied jazz and classical music but made the decision to drop out of school his junior year to begin his career in music.
“I left in the middle of my junior year because I decided that the world of entertainment needed me more than the world of high school band teachers did at that point,” Peake said.
Peake is a current and longtime resident of the country music hub Nashville, but that was not always the plan. After dropping out, he moved to Florida and then to Colorado to play music. As an avid listener and performer of many different genres of music, country was not most prevalent for the former Maryville resident.
“I was more interested in pop music. I was a child of The Beatles era,” Peake said.
In 1987, during his stint in Colorado, Peake was offered a spot to work with singer Nicollette Larson, who was based in Nashville. Larson was well known for some pop hits in the ’70s and was trying to transition to country music during the latter part of her career. Peake was hired as a sideman in her crew.
At first, even after he began working with Larson, Peake wasn’t planning on living in Nashville. However, with all the connections and opportunities, he eventually decided to live there full-time. He still felt somewhat out of his element in the country-saturated scene of the music hub, but he found a way.
“It went well. I know just enough about country music that I can probably fake my way into jobs, and I’m a good drummer,” Peake said. “I was already, you know, accomplished and knew how to work in a situation where I was playing for a few thousand people at a time.”
Peake eventually did an audition for Tanya Tucker who he described as “dead-center country music,” and from there, he continued to build his experience and acumen in country music.
By the early ’90s, Peake decided he wanted to try and get away from touring and focus on becoming a studio drummer. He was never quite able to permeate the top rung of studio drumming, describing himself as a journeyman, who would bounce between playing sessions and weddings off and on.
His time in the studio allowed him to learn and work on his craft as an engineer and producer. He produced albums for local artists to sell off the stage during their performances.
Eventually, Peake reentered the touring scene after securing a spot in the band of prolific blues performer Delbert McClinton, which led to some television performances and the opportunity for Peake to play at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
“My period of time with Delbert McClinton was probably the most artistically rewarding part of my touring life,” Peake said.
In 2011, Peake and some of his friends decided to start the band Big Shoes. He produced multiple albums for the group while playing in it. The band was getting ahead but not fast enough for the individual members to focus solely on it. Then, the pandemic hit. COVID-19 gave Peake time to use his training and experience to create his first solo album “Mood Swings.”
“This was just his opportunity to have his creative voice expressed,” said Karen Leipziger, Peake’s publicist and a contributing songwriter for “Mood Swings.”
Leipziger said Peake mentioned the idea of recording a solo project to her a few years ago, but that the pandemic finally gave him the time.
Peake began laying down drum tracks, recording vocals and reaching out to world-class musical friends to get them to record other sections for the album. Peake then began putting the pieces together to form his cohesive vision for the project.
“The more I did it, the more I realized I could do it, and the more I did it, the better I got,” Peake said.
He was pleasantly surprised by the quality of work he was putting out. He said he spent much of his time in his studio. Peake would often not switch out of his sweatpants and would spend countless hours a day working on the album.
“It took the entire year putting this thing together,” Leipziger said.
“Mood Swings,” as the title suggests, encompasses a lot of moods throughout. The project features celebratory and somber tracks and routinely mixes the genres of Americana, rock and blues. Simply put, the album represents who Peake is.
“It’s a fun mixture of the things we go through as individuals,” Peake said. “Some of it’s happy, some of it’s sad, some of it’s self-examining.”
“Mood Swings” releases on all streaming platforms Aug. 20. Those who wish to have a physical copy of the album should visit https://andypeake.com/mood-swings-solo-album and download the order form from the website.
“(The album) will hopefully make people laugh and cry and want to hug their partner,” Peake said.