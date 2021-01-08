MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Northwest Missouri State University alum who made his name as a professor, author and marketing expert has released a new book that incorporates parts of his time in Maryville in a collection of life lessons.
Roger Blackwell’s “You Are Not Alone: And Other Lessons a Teacher Learned from Parents, Professors and 65,000 Students” was released in October, and includes lessons from Blackwell’s time at Northwest from 1958 to 1961. His newest book follows his life from a difficult birth in the Ozarks, through his incarceration in a federal corrections institution and pursuit of a GED, his time at Northwest, through his teaching career across the world and up to the present as a global business lecturer.
The book includes anecdotes from Blackwell’s time in Maryville, like selling greeting cards on the streets — what he called his introduction to his marketing career. He also said his experiences at KNIM radio helped shape his later career, beginning as a janitor at age 16, doing interviews on-air with the chief of police and hosting a radio program called “Horace Mann Hits, then moving up to advertising sales and eventually chief engineer.
Blackwell attributed his ability to complete his education without debt or money from parents to the “quality and affordability of Northwest.”
The early chapters of the book describe lessons about life learned from his parents, Dale and Rheva Blackwell. Dale Blackwell was a professor at Northwest in the 1950s-60s, teaching accounting and statistics courses, and Rheva Blackwell was active in Maryville organizations. They moved to Maryville from King City, where Dale taught business courses at King City High School before accepting a position at Northwest.
In 2017, Roger Blackwell started a scholarship in his parents’ names — the Dr. Dale J. and Rheva A Blackwell Business Scholarship Fund — for business majors at Northwest.
After his time at Northwest, Roger Blackwell earned degrees at the University of Missouri, and a Ph.D. at Northwestern. He taught at Ohio State University, and claims that he has taught more than 65,000 students in his career — more than any other professor in the United States.
In the press release, Roger Blackwell said that “You Are Not Alone” explains how he learned the answer to the question of whether God exists through his lessons learned from his early life in Missouri and teaching on six continents.
Roger Blackwell is the author of more than 40 books, including “Saving America: How Garage Entrepreneurs Grow Small Firms into Large Fortunes.”