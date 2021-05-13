RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway elementary students gained some insight into possible future careers during a career day held Tuesday, May 11 in and outside the school.
Brainchild of Northeast Nodaway counselor Abbie Groomer, the career day brought together a small group of professionals Tuesday morning to speak to elementary students in first through sixth grades.
From heavy equipment operation to banking, students heard from longtime employees in their various fields about what they do and some of the steps it took for them to get there. Those offering a peek into their professions were: Sgt. Rick Smail, with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office; Randa Doty, with MU Extension; Leslie Wilmes, human resources with Nodaway Valley Bank; Dr. Patrick O’Connell, veterinarian for Maryville Veterinary Clinic; Mike Gray, Owner/Operator Gray Dirt Construction; and Skye Pournazari with the Maryville Forum.
With numerous questions, students asked The Forum about requirements for writing for a newspaper. Many seemed interested in sports coverage, the comic page, Kid’s Page and photography.
Many said they take pictures regularly with cellphones, but only a few raised their hands when asked if they had ever used a camera. One student said his mother had “a camera that gives you a picture right there,” otherwise known as an instant film camera.
Each student was then provided an opportunity to take photos of their classroom and surroundings with a professional camera. The resulting photo gallery will be available online at MaryvilleForum.com.
In the end, it appeared students were excited about future career possibilities, even if they have several years yet to consider their options.
Groomer said the event seemed to go off without a hitch and students enjoyed it.
“I was happy to be able to host an elementary career day this year,” she said. “It was a fun experience for both the teachers and the students. It is important that students be exposed to a variety of careers throughout their schooling and that starts right here in elementary.”