SAVANNAH, Mo. — The North Central Missouri College Foundation will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction at the college’s Savannah campus facility at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at 601 Business U.S. Highway 71 in Savannah.
All members of the public are invited to attend the event, which will feature renderings of the project and remarks about plans for the campus.
For more information about the groundbreaking ceremony, visit bit.ly/NCMCfoundation or contact the university’s development office at 660-357-6403.
Phase one of the campus is anticipated to be completed by October 2022, with a limited number of classes offered starting January 2023. Phase two is expected to be completed by fall 2023, with a full range of courses and programs offered.
Programs planned for the launch of the Savannah campus include an associate in arts (transfer) degree, a practical nursing (LPN) certificate, an associate degree in nursing (PN-to-ADN), AAS radiologic technology, AAS surgical technology and an industrial maintenance skills certificate. Programs in development include certificates in robotics skills and the AAS degree in diagnostic medical sonography.
At the Savannah campus, the college is approved to expand other programs that are currently offered in a primarily online format or at other NCMC locations. These programs include including AAS Early Childhood Development, AAS Behavioral Health Support, AAS Business and certificates in accounting, business management and financial management.
For more information, visit ncmissouri.edu.