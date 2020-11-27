MARYVILLE, Mo. — All it takes to help someone in Nodaway County in need is an hour of time, the will to withstand the weather and a bell to ring.
With the help of some local volunteers, the Nodaway County Salvation Army Bell Ringing fundraiser will commence on Friday, Dec. 4.
Cathy Rybolt with Community Services Inc., told The Forum recently that she’s worried about finding bellringers this year because they have relied so heavily on college students in recent years.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwest Missouri State University students will not be in classes during most of the fundraising drive, but she’s hopeful that local families and other volunteer organizations will find their way to the sign up the Community Services website.
“Maybe families who have been forced to slow down (because of the pandemic) could use this as an activity,” she said. “I think people seem to be more giving this year,” Rybolt said, but couldn’t say if it is the pandemic or something else.
Last year, which was shorter between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Red Kettle Drive raised $9,934. Typically the drive raises somewhere between $12,000 and $14,000.
The funds will be used to help any Nodaway County resident for a variety of reasons: medications, gas cards, supplies for employment etc.
“One year we helped a family buy a washing machine part,” she said.
She noted there is a $150 limit per family per year and that if someone is in need of help they should call her at 660-582-3113.
Ringers are needed hourly from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays from Friday, Dec. 4 through Dec. 24. Rybolt said they typically ring in the evenings the other days at Hy-Vee and Walmart. The organization does not ring on Sundays.
Rybolt suggested friendly competitions between families have been part of past fundraisers.
“They seem to really enjoy that,” she said.
The equipment will be kept at the service desk of both stores and Rybolt said they do plan to have Clorox wipes available to sanitize between use.
Other ways to donate to the Red Kettle Drive include counter kettles located at Gray’s Truck Stop & Restaurant, Pagliai’s Pizza, Hy-Vee Gas, Nodaway Valley Bank, south, Orscheln Farm & Home and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Donations also may be mailed to Red Kettle Drive at P.O. Box 328, Maryville MO, 64468.
To sign up to ring a bell visit https://bit.ly/KettleSignup.