MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 2020 Nodaway County Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards were presented to Don Laughlin and James (Arley) Larson during the Nodaway County Fair Livestock Show Dinner held July 17 on the third floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center.
According to a news release, Hall of Fame nominees must have been born or spent a significant part of their lives as a resident of Nodaway County and have a direct relationship to agricultural progress in the county. The annual award is sponsored by the Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council.
The Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council has presented the Agricultural Hall of Fame award annually since 1976.
Don Laughlin
Don Laughlin has worked for the American Angus Association in St. Joseph for many years, first as regional manager for 28 years, then as director of member services. In both of those roles, he provided association services to many Angus breeders, including during the challenging times breeders faced relative to genetic abnormalities.
He is active in the Missouri Angus Association and has served the association and its membership in leadership roles.
Laughlin is a graduate of the University of Missouri’s animal science program and a proud alum. This pride in the program and feedback to the department helped to encourage improvements to the MU Trowbridge Livestock Arena and connections between the department and its alumni.
Laughlin is on the planning committee for the Beef Producers Seminar, an annual program offered for many decades by industry partners.
“Laughlin is a thought-leader and is passionate about the beef business,” the release noted. “He is very connected and respected in the industry. He enjoys visiting with others about all things cattle, and encourages and mentors young people just getting started and wanting to get more involved.”
James (Arley) Larson
Arley Larson, Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics in the School of Agricultural Sciences, who retired on Sept. 1, 2020 was a faculty member for 33 years at Northwest Missouri State University providing instruction in microeconomics in agriculture, agricultural law, agricultural marketing, agricultural prices, agricultural finance, and rural real estate appraisal.
Larson joined the Northwest faculty in 1987 after earning his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spending several years working as an economist for Agricultural Research and Management Services Inc. and the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
In addition to his teaching duties, Larson served as the chairman of the Department of Agricultural Sciences from 1993 to 2012. During his tenure as chairman of the department, Larson oversaw the day-to-day operations of the academic unit that experienced enrollment growth from nearly 300 students to 500. Furthermore Larson was heavily involved in the university’s early efforts related to alternative energy, alternative crops and contract broiler production.
In 2011, Larson was recognized with the Honorary American FFA Degree, an award given to individuals who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.
In 2012, he was honored with the Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding service to the American Association of State Colleges of Agriculture and Renewable Resources.