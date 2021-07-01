MARYVILLE, Mo. — After being closed to the public for more than a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will reopen at 1 p.m. today.
The museum provides a free opportunity for individuals to experience and research Nodaway County history.
While the past year has been difficult for many, it has been especially difficult for the Nodaway County Historical Society.
The society lost local history enthusiast and collections coordinator Cathy Palmer, who died in December 2020.
“(Palmer) loved the history of Nodaway County and worked tirelessly for so many years to showcase that history,” said Elyssa Ford, incoming Nodaway County Historical Society president.
This year, the historical society plans to continue Palmer’s efforts with new exhibits and upcoming programs.
Members of the historical society landscaped the back patio of the museum in memory of Cathy Palmer. Palmer served as collections coordinator …
Jennifer Partridge started as the museum’s new collections coordinator in March. Partridge organizes and catalogs incoming information in the Mary H. Jackson Heritage Room, which is in the basement of the museum.
Information in the heritage room includes items such as old property maps, yearbooks from Northwest Missouri State University and Nodaway County high schools, genealogies, obituaries and local family photographs. It is comprised of historical records from the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Nodaway County Genealogical Society and the Nodaway County Historical Society.
All this information is available to the public. Through the process of cataloging, Partridge makes it easier to research local history and find interesting community ties. Members of the historical society are invested in Nodaway County history and are available to help with any research.
“I just have a fascination for local history,” Partridge said.
Partridge’s words seem to speak for the historical society as a whole. Each member is dedicated to the research and preservation of Nodaway County history.
“As a historian, I have a deep love for the past, and I look forward to working on the historical society board as president to continue the museum’s impressive preservation of Nodaway County’s history,” Ford said.
The historical society’s dedication is shown through their new exhibits and renovations.
One room on the second floor, celebrates Nathaniel Sisson, a Civil War veteran who taught in Nodaway County and became county commissioner.
Sisson made significant contributions toward the growth of Maryville, one of which resulted in State Normal College locating to Maryville in 1905.
The exhibit seeks to encapsulate Victorian style by using some of Sisson’s personal items, including his drafting instruments.
A shadow box, two oil paintings and other furniture from the era complete the room.
Donors include Deanna O’Brian, Tom Carneal, Alice Hersh, Billie Mackey and Peggy Whan. Nodaway Valley Bank funded renovations for the room during the spring of 2021.
“Family Entertainment in Nodaway County in the 1900s” is a new exhibit on the museum’s second floor. It will describe what individuals did for fun before the invention of the internet.
Part of the display, researched and compiled by Joni Amthor, details the history of the Ringling Brothers Circus and the Barnum and Bailey Circus.
Members of the Nodaway County Historical Society have used the past year to paint the walls of the museum’s second floor, rearrange permanent …
In 1905, the Ringling Brothers came to Maryville. Wind blew tents down amid a performance, which resulted in three fatalities and more than 50 seriously injured individuals. Animals’ cages were overturned.
A large lawsuit ensued. The Ringling Brothers Circus never returned.
The society is in the midst of creating its “Memorial Interactive Toy Room.” It will provide an opportunity for children to play with toys from the 1950s to the 1990s.
The room will be dedicated to multiple individuals including Palmer. Amthor mentioned the toy room was originally Palmer’s idea.
“Cathy Palmer was very good at her job,” Amthor said. “I hope I can do her some justice.”
Other new exhibits will include Northwest Missouri State University history, African American and Native American histories in Nodaway County and an equestrian display called “Horses and Trainers of Nodaway County.”
Additional exhibits will be announced during the summer and fall months.
“The museum has really taken advantage of the pandemic closure to clean and redesign many of our spaces and exhibits,” Ford said. “We hope the community will be as excited as we are to come in and see all of these changes.”
From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, during the Nodaway County Fair, the society will host an ice cream social at the museum. There will be homemade ice cream, pie, and cake for $5.
Local author Amy Houts will discuss her new book “Maye’s March for Women’s Votes” on Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. The book describes Vera Maye Shipps, a Maryville native who traveled to Washington D.C. to march for women’s suffrage in 1913.
Members of the Nodaway County Historical Society have used the past year to paint the walls of the museum’s second floor, rearrange permanent …
In September, the historical society plans to celebrate Mary Graham’s birthday with cake and a presentation. Mary Graham is an eponym for the towns of Maryville and Graham.
Ford, who recently wrote a book — “Rodeo as Refuge, Rodeo as Rebellion” — about how diverse communities are impacted by the rodeo arena, plans to give a presentation in October about the history of women in the rodeo in celebration of local rodeo legend Betty Ruth Johnson Bussard, who was a national and Missouri rodeo queen.
The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The historical society museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, when visitors may enjoy lemonade and cookies in July and August.
Volunteers are needed at the museum and in the Mary H. Jackson Heritage Room.
If interested in volunteering with or donating to the Nodaway County Historical Society, contact the museum at nodawaycountyhistoricalsociety@embarqmail.com or on the historical society’s Facebook page.
For more information about Nodaway County history, exhibits, and programming, follow the Nodaway County Historical Society on social media or visit https://nodawaymuseum.wixsite.com/nchs.