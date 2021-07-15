MARYVILLE, Mo. — With a somewhat smaller number of entrants, the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Goat Show saw some extremely successful animal tenders on Tuesday morning.
Opening the week’s activities, youths got into gear parading their animals with care, and sometimes a bit of cajoling.
Champion Dairy Goat went to Josie King while Champion Meat Doe went to Samuel Derks. Supreme Breeding Doe also went to Derks.
In the market category Northwest Technical School 4-H member Allison Roberts took home the Champion and Reserve Home Raised Market Goat prizes along with both Nodaway County Champion and Reserve.
“This is my fifth year showing so this is about my third year raising (goats),” she said. “I think the showing is the most difficult part.”
Roberts told The Forum that the breeding is her favorite part of the entire process.
“Not just because of all the cute babies, I mean I love that part, but I find it very interesting,” she said.
Roberts said her control in the ring comes from the goats knowing her so well.
“The one that I used for showmanship, he’s a bottle baby,” Roberts said. “That’s why I think he’s very controlled. I’ve basically been his mother and it does have a lot to do with working with them.”
She also enjoys showing bucks because they are so much more difficult to control and it brings with it a certain amount of challenge.
On the breeding side of the field, Roberts said she selects her pairs based on appearance at the moment as well as breeding paperwork. Perhaps finding her calling somewhat early in her life, Roberts said she is interested in pursuing further education in reproductive science and that her dream would be to go to MIT, Stanford or Berkley, but would be quite happy to attend Iowa State University where her father went.