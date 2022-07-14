MARYVILLE, Mo.— Children of all ages presented their pigs on Wednesday, July 13 at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Swine Show at the Nodaway County Community Building, located at 25669 Hawk Road near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.
Overall, Tate Welch received supreme champion gilt, and Aubree Sloan received reserve champion gilt. For Nodaway County, Brooklyn Baldwin received supreme champion gilt, and Danielle Riedel received reserve champion gilt.
Overall, Aubree Sloan received supreme champion barrow, and Royse Laffey received reserve champion barrow. For Nodaway County, Royse Laffey received supreme champion barrow and reserve champion barrow.
RESULTS
Berkshire
Class 1
First place – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind
Class 2
First place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Second place – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell - Achievers
Third place – Bristol Robertson – East Buchanan FFA
Class 3
First place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School
Champion Berkshire – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind
Reserve Berksire – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Duroc
Class 1
First place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School
Class 2
First place – Drew Welch – Worth County FFA
Second place – Lanessa Evans – South Harrison
Class 3
First place – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School
Second place – Harper Wood – Wolverines
Champion Duroc – Drew Welch – Worth County FFA
Reserve Duroc – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School
Hampshire
Class 2
First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Champion Hampshire – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Hereford
Class 3
First place – Kyra Gallop – East Buchanan FFA
Champion Hereford – Kyra Gallop – East Buchanan FFA
Spot
Class 1
First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Class 2
First place – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers
Second place – Braylyn Wood – Wolverines
Champion Spot – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers
Reserve Spot – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Yorkshire
Class 2
First place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Champion Yorkshire – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Crossbred
Class 1
First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4-H
Second place – Claire Spiegel – Atchison – Lucky Clover
Third place – Aubrey Mattson – Jefferson 4-H and Jefferson FFA
Class 2
First place – Dylan Kemerling – Atchison – Rock Port FFA
Second place – Josie King – MO
Third place – Ashley Mattson – Jefferson FFA
Fourth place – Andy Mattson – Jefferson 4-H and Jefferson FFA
Class 3
First place – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Second place – Paizley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers
Third place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4-H
Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Class 4
First place – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison
Second place – Jessica Davis – South Nodaway
Third place – Stevie Gains – Rock Port - Atchison
Class 5
First place – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA
Second place – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA
Class 6
First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Second place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe
Champion Crossbred – Tate Welch– Worth County FFA
Reserve Crossbred – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Supreme Champion Gilt – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA
Reserve Champion Gilt – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Nodaway County Supreme Champion Gilt – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Nodaway County Reserve Champion Gilt – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA
Home Raised Barrow
First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Second place – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison
Third place – Stevie Gains – Rock Port – Atchison
Champion Home Raised – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Reserve Home Raised – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison
Purchased Barrow
Class 1
First place – Lanessa Evans – South Harrison
Second place – Easton Liebhart – Nodaway County Independent
Third place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway, Northwest Tech School
Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Class 2
First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club
Second place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Third place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway, Northwest Tech School
Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Class 3
First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Second place – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA
Third place – Landon Baker – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Fourth place – Landon Liebhart – Nodaway – NW Tech FFA
Fifth place – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind
Class 4
First place – Jessica Davis – South Nodaway
Second place – Jordann Doty – NE Bluejays 4-H
Third place – Landon Baker – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Fourth place – Harper Wood – Wolverines
Fifth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H
Sixth place – Dylan Kemerling – Atchison – Rock Port FFA
Class 5
First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club
Second place – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA
Third place – Braylyn Wood – Wolverines
Class 6
First place – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Second place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Third place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Fourth place – Grant Spiegel – Atchison – Lucky Clover
Fifth place – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA
Sixth place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Champion Purchased – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Reserve Purchased – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Supreme Champion Barrow – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers
Reserve Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Nodaway County Supreme Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Nodaway County Reserve Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Pen of Three
First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Second place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club
Third place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison
Supreme Champion Pen of Three – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA
Reserve Champion Pen of Three – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club
Senior Showman (Age 16+ as of Jan. 1, 2022)
Drew Welch
Intermediate Showman (Age 12-15 as of Jan. 1, 2022)
Chloe Hodge
Junior Showman (Age 8-11 as of Jan. 1, 2022)
Aubree Sloan