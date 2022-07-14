Swine Show 2.JPG
Buy Now

Hadley Corbin sits with her spotted swine as she waits to hear the results of the Spot Class 2 round.

MARYVILLE, Mo.— Children of all ages presented their pigs on Wednesday, July 13 at the 2022 Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Swine Show at the Nodaway County Community Building, located at 25669 Hawk Road near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

Overall, Tate Welch received supreme champion gilt, and Aubree Sloan received reserve champion gilt. For Nodaway County, Brooklyn Baldwin received supreme champion gilt, and Danielle Riedel received reserve champion gilt.

Overall, Aubree Sloan received supreme champion barrow, and Royse Laffey received reserve champion barrow. For Nodaway County, Royse Laffey received supreme champion barrow and reserve champion barrow.

RESULTS

Berkshire

Class 1

First place – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind

Class 2

First place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Second place – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell - Achievers

Third place – Bristol Robertson – East Buchanan FFA

Class 3

First place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School

Champion Berkshire – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind

Reserve Berksire – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Duroc

Class 1

First place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School

Class 2

First place – Drew Welch – Worth County FFA

Second place – Lanessa Evans – South Harrison

Class 3

First place – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School

Second place – Harper Wood – Wolverines

Champion Duroc – Drew Welch – Worth County FFA

Reserve Duroc – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway – Northwest Tech School

Hampshire

Class 2

First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Champion Hampshire – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Hereford

Class 3

First place – Kyra Gallop – East Buchanan FFA

Champion Hereford – Kyra Gallop – East Buchanan FFA

Spot

Class 1

First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Class 2

First place – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers

Second place – Braylyn Wood – Wolverines

Champion Spot – Hadley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers

Reserve Spot – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Yorkshire

Class 2

First place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Champion Yorkshire – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Crossbred

Class 1

First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4-H

Second place – Claire Spiegel – Atchison – Lucky Clover

Third place – Aubrey Mattson – Jefferson 4-H and Jefferson FFA

Class 2

First place – Dylan Kemerling – Atchison – Rock Port FFA

Second place – Josie King – MO

Third place – Ashley Mattson – Jefferson FFA

Fourth place – Andy Mattson – Jefferson 4-H and Jefferson FFA

Class 3

First place – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Second place – Paizley Corbin – Caldwell – Achievers

Third place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4-H

Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Class 4

First place – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison

Second place – Jessica Davis – South Nodaway

Third place – Stevie Gains – Rock Port - Atchison

Class 5

First place – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA

Second place – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA

Class 6

First place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Second place – Kayten Roberts – Andrew County - Arapahoe

Champion Crossbred – Tate Welch– Worth County FFA

Reserve Crossbred – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Supreme Champion Gilt – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA

Reserve Champion Gilt – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Nodaway County Supreme Champion Gilt – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Nodaway County Reserve Champion Gilt – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA

Home Raised Barrow

First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Second place – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison

Third place – Stevie Gains – Rock Port – Atchison

Champion Home Raised – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Reserve Home Raised – Chloe Hodge – South Harrison

Purchased Barrow

Class 1

First place – Lanessa Evans – South Harrison

Second place – Easton Liebhart – Nodaway County Independent

Third place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway, Northwest Tech School

Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Class 2

First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club

Second place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Third place – Allison Roberts – Nodaway, Northwest Tech School

Fourth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Class 3

First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Second place – Tate Welch – Worth County FFA

Third place – Landon Baker – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Fourth place – Landon Liebhart – Nodaway – NW Tech FFA

Fifth place – Ryver Stiens – Nodaway County Extension-Ind

Class 4

First place – Jessica Davis – South Nodaway

Second place – Jordann Doty – NE Bluejays 4-H

Third place – Landon Baker – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Fourth place – Harper Wood – Wolverines

Fifth place – Brooklyn Baldwin – North Nodaway 4-H

Sixth place – Dylan Kemerling – Atchison – Rock Port FFA

Class 5

First place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club

Second place – Jerrica Hess – Nodaway, Northwest Tech FFA

Third place – Braylyn Wood – Wolverines

Class 6

First place – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Second place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Third place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Fourth place – Grant Spiegel – Atchison – Lucky Clover

Fifth place – Danielle Riedel – Nodaway, North Nodaway FFA

Sixth place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Champion Purchased – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Reserve Purchased – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Supreme Champion Barrow – Aubree Sloan – Keystone Willing Workers

Reserve Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Nodaway County Supreme Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Nodaway County Reserve Champion Barrow – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Pen of Three

First place – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Second place – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club

Third place – Molly Bottcher – South Harrison

Supreme Champion Pen of Three – Royse Laffey – Nodaway Northwest Tech FFA

Reserve Champion Pen of Three – Ryker Blackford – North Nodaway 4H Club

Senior Showman (Age 16+ as of Jan. 1, 2022)

Drew Welch

Intermediate Showman (Age 12-15 as of Jan. 1, 2022)

Chloe Hodge

Junior Showman (Age 8-11 as of Jan. 1, 2022)

Aubree Sloan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags