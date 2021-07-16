MARYVILLE, Mo. — Addalea Barcus and Emersyn McCrary wait for their rankings as they show off their home-raised market lambs July 14 at the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sheep Show.
RESULTS
Hampshire Ewe
Class 1
First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Cross Ewes
Class 1
First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Second place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway
Class 2
First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Second place - Paidyn Linville – United States
Third place – Emily Bax – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Fourth place – Emersyn McCrary – Nodaway/Northeast Nodaway 4-H
Class 3
First place – Paidyn Linville – United States
Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent
Third place – Kenna Coulter- Northwest Technical School FFA
Fourth place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway
Fifth place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway
Class 4
First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Second place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Third place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway
Fourth place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway County, Independent
Champion Cross – Paidyn Linville – United States
Reserve Cross – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Supreme Breeding Ewe
Paidyn Linville – United States
Reserve Supreme Breeding Ewe
Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Market Lamb – Home Raised
Class 1
First place - Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Second place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway
Third place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway
Fourth place – Kenna Coulter – Northwest Technical School FFA
Fifth place – Dakota Hiatt – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks
Class 2
First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Second place – Dakota Auffert – Northeast Nodaway FFA
Third place – Dalanie Auffert - Northeast Nodaway FFA, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Fourth place – Clayton Linville – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks
Fifth place – Braxon Linville – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks
Class 3
First place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway
Second place – Emersyn McCrary – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway 4-H
Champion Home Raised – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Reserve Home Raised – – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Market Lamb – Purchased
Class 1
First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Second place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway
Third place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway County, Independent
Class 2
First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent
Class 3
First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Second place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway
Third place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway
Class 4
First place – Paidyn Linville – United States
Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent
Third place – Emily Bax – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Champion Purchased – Paidyn Linville – United States
Reserve Purchased – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays
Supreme Market Lamb
Paidyn Linville – United States
Reserve Supreme Market Lamb
Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Pen of Three
Champion Pen of Three - Paidyn Linville – United States
Reserve Pen of Three – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H
Senior Showman
Paidyn Linville – United States
Junior Showman
Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H