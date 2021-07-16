7-22-21 Sheep Show 15 - Addalea, Emersyn.jpg
Addalea Barcus, Emersyn McCrary

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Addalea Barcus and Emersyn McCrary wait for their rankings as they show off their home-raised market lambs July 14 at the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sheep Show.

RESULTS

Hampshire Ewe

Class 1

First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Cross Ewes

Class 1

First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Second place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway

Class 2

First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Second place - Paidyn Linville – United States

Third place – Emily Bax – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Fourth place – Emersyn McCrary – Nodaway/Northeast Nodaway 4-H

Class 3

First place – Paidyn Linville – United States

Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent

Third place – Kenna Coulter- Northwest Technical School FFA

Fourth place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway

Fifth place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway

Class 4

First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Second place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Third place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway

Fourth place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway County, Independent

Champion Cross – Paidyn Linville – United States

Reserve Cross – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Supreme Breeding Ewe

Paidyn Linville – United States

Reserve Supreme Breeding Ewe

Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Market Lamb – Home Raised

Class 1

First place - Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Second place – MaKayla Yaple – Nodaway

Third place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway

Fourth place – Kenna Coulter – Northwest Technical School FFA

Fifth place – Dakota Hiatt – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks

Class 2

First place – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Second place – Dakota Auffert – Northeast Nodaway FFA

Third place – Dalanie Auffert - Northeast Nodaway FFA, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Fourth place – Clayton Linville – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks

Fifth place – Braxon Linville – Nodaway BJ Lucky Shamrocks

Class 3

First place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway

Second place – Emersyn McCrary – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway 4-H

Champion Home Raised – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Reserve Home Raised – – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Market Lamb – Purchased

Class 1

First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Second place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway

Third place – Morgan Skidmore – Nodaway County, Independent

Class 2

First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent

Class 3

First place – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Second place – Emily Yaple – Nodaway

Third place – Addalea Barcus – North Nodaway

Class 4

First place – Paidyn Linville – United States

Second place – Kollin McGary – Independent

Third place – Emily Bax – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Champion Purchased – Paidyn Linville – United States

Reserve Purchased – Baylie Busby – Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

Supreme Market Lamb

Paidyn Linville – United States

Reserve Supreme Market Lamb

Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Pen of Three

Champion Pen of Three - Paidyn Linville – United States

Reserve Pen of Three – Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

Senior Showman

Paidyn Linville – United States

Junior Showman

Jordann Doty – Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 4-H

