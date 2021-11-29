MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Lee & Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center.
The theme of the concert is “Joyous Voices.”
“Our Holiday Concert theme has two meanings,” explained Chorale Music Director Jim Rash in a press release. “Not only will we be singing a wide variety of joyous music so typical for the holiday season, but more importantly the Chorale singers are joyous that we are able to gather as a group again to raise our voices in song. The Chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to jazz.”
Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as Alfred Burt’s “Caroling, Caroling,” arranged by Greg Gilpin, “The First Noel, Et in Terra Pax (And on Earth, Peace),” and “A Holiday Sing-Along.”
Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Spectrum Chorus from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.
“Spectrum is pleased to continue the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale again this year,” Parsons said in a statement. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for the singers to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before. Plus, it’s most important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”
“This is a very meaningful concert for the Chorale, Spectrum, and our audience because the opportunity to sing and listen together has been almost non-existent over the past 18 months,” Rash added. “We’re confident that hearts will be touched and perhaps eyes will be tear-filled when the first notes of a joyous chorus fill the auditorium.”
Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged.
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular, mixed-voice chorus with 35 singers from several communities in the county.
For more information, email info.nodawaychorale.org, or visit nodawaychorale.org or the Chorale’s social media pages.