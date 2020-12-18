MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to premiere a “Holiday Celebration” video of choral music on its social media platforms, Sunday, Dec. 20.
According to a news release, the pre-recorded video will feature several small ensembles of volunteers who joined to rehearse and perform safely while adhering to public health safety regulations and guidelines.
The 45-minute video is scheduled to be posted on the Nodaway Chorale Facebook page and its YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
“This year, Christmas is different,” said Jim Rash, music director/executive director of the Nodaway Chorale. “The places such as churches, concert halls and theaters that are usually filled with choral voices and people listening to and singing holiday songs together, will be silent. But we want to make a difference.”
Unable to present the chorale’s traditional holiday concert, the singers instead recorded music and along with the chorale’s board of trustees believed it is important to invite the community to experience the video thus making “Silent Night” a bit less silent.
The program presents a diverse selection of holiday music ranging from Bach to Doo-wap and from sacred to popular holiday carols, the release notes.
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with 49 singers from several communities in Nodaway County. For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit the chorale’s Facebook page or website at nodawaychorale.org.