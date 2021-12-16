MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale filled the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts with holiday songs on Sunday, Dec. 12, during its “Joyous Voices,” concert, the first performance the countywide chorus has held in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled. We’re thankful,” said Jim Rash, Nodaway Chorale director. “We’re actually a bit emotional to be on stage again singing for you.”
He thanked both those hearing the chorale perform for the first time and the loyal listeners in the audience.
One of the special features of this year’s performance included the addition of the Maryville High School Spectrum Show Choir.
Vanessa Parsons, show choir director, told the audience that Spectrum singers enjoy singing with the Chorale.
“They provide an opportunity for us to perform, but also an opportunity to sing with another choir and that is a really awesome experience for kids to have the opportunity to sing with other voices,” she said.
Spectrum performed “Skatin’ With My Baby,” by Lowell Alexander, Orrin Hatch, Phil Naish and arranged by Kirby Shaw; “That’s Christmas to Me,” by Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola and Scott Hoying and arranged by Audrey Snyder; and an annual Spectrum favorite novelty holiday round “Fruit Cake” by Philip Hagemann and Penny Leka.
After the Nodaway Chorale Women’s Ensemble and Men’s Ensembles performed Rash led the Chorale and audience members in “A Holiday Sing-Along” by Audrey Snyder. The crowd joined with the voices of the two choirs filling the performance center hall with a buoyant medley of Christmas carols.
Following the song, Rash smiled and congratulated the audience on the completion of its audition to join the Nodaway Chorale noting that they will see each of them at rehearsal in the new year.
The two choirs joined again for a finale performance of “The Peace Carol,” by Bob Beers and arranged by Greg Gilpin. The audience responded with a standing ovation celebrating both choirs and their members.
The Chorale, founded in 2006, is dedicated to the continuance of choral singing, fellowship and providing audiences with an eclectic repertoire of enjoyable music, according to the concert program. It is made up of community members from throughout the county and is open to those with a love of music and singing. To join, donate or for more information email the Chorale at info@noedawaychorale.org or find them on social media.
The spring concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, time and location yet to be determined.