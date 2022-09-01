Karen and Gregory Book

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Greg and Karen Book recently moved to Maryville in Nodaway County having spent a good portion of their lives in Holt County.
According to information provided by the family, Karen grew up in Maryville going to school here for seven years. After high school she graduated from Platt College, and then earned a management certificate of education at Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.
She retired three years ago from a major company after working there for 34 years, finishing as operations manager. She also served as wrestling cheerleading coach at South Holt R-I.
Currently she owns a crafts and antiques store called The Red Pig in Forest City, Missouri. She is planning to bring the store to town as soon as she finds the right location.
Greg, also known as musician and entertainer Grady Rivers, has served the public in numerous positions and on numerous boards and councils in Holt County.
Some of those include: mayor of Forest City in the 1980s (and for the past eight years), the Forest City Council, Oregon City Council, president of the South Holt Board of Education, chairman of the Board of Senior Housing Complex, Sexton of the Benton Cemetery, eight years as the Holt County Coroner, past president of the Holt County Autumn Festival, Past Cub Scout Pack 81 Den leader, director of the South Holt Recreation Association Board.
He started and owns Greg Book Realty & Auctioneer Co., and is a Missouri licensed Real Estate broker. He has owned an income tax preparing business licensed by the IRS. He is a master carpenter, building contractor and a bonded notary public.
Greg has coached youth baseball and flag football, officiated high school basketball and softball.
He is a member of the Holt County Music Hall of Fame. Greg also has received the Jefferson Award, the highest award presented in the United States for public service. It is awarded at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel in Washington D.C. by the American Institute for Public Service co-founded by Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis and Sen. Robert Taft Jr.
He is currently a member of the American Legion, the Maryville Eagles Aerie No. 3669, the Lions Club (34 years), and is a board director on the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
According to information provided by the family, Greg is also a two-time cancer survivor.
He and Karen have five children and eight grandchildren that they, “cherish very much.”