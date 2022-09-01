Karen and Gregory Book

Karen and Gregory Book

 SUBMITTED BY KAREN AND GREGORY BOOK

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Greg and Karen Book recently moved to Maryville in Nodaway County having spent a good portion of their lives in Holt County.

According to information provided by the family, Karen grew up in Maryville going to school here for seven years. After high school she graduated from Platt College, and then earned a management certificate of education at Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags