MARYVILLE, Mo. — While the holidays provide a time of joy and warmth for many, they also provide a time of difficulty for others.
Local woman Erin Marlow had the idea to combat this hardship by providing a free community lunch.
“The holidays can be rough for people,” Marlow said. “Not a lot of people have somewhere they can go.”
Marlow and others who are helping her will host a New Year’s Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at the American Legion headquarters, 1104 E. Fifth St. in Maryville.
While the event is intended to provide a meal for those in need, anyone can come and eat.
“(The event is for) anyone that wants a meal or needs a meal,” Marlow said.
Ham, turkey, beans, noodles, cornbread and dessert will be served. The canteen will be open.
Although Marlow is unsure about how many individuals will come, she is planning for around 150 attendees.
She said she has enough food for the crowd. However, she could use a few more desserts, if individuals wish to bring them.
Those who would like to help set up for the event and clean up afterward are also welcome.
For more information or to help with the event, contact Erin Marlow at 816-351-4420.