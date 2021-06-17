MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a pandemic year that halted Maryville Young Players from producing any shows last summer, this year the group is roaring to get back on the stage for its productions of Disney’s Lion King Jr. starting Friday night at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
With just over 100 students involved, some of the actors said they were excited to be back around their friends, but realized some were still staying away from the production.
Isaiah Schieber as Scar is interrupted while toying with his meal during Monday night’s rehearsal at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the…
“It’s been challenging especially with the lack of people now, because I think some people are still scared of COVID without masks and all,” said Ellie Parsons, who will enter eighth grade in the fall and is portraying Timon in this weekend’s production. “Practice has been really great other than obviously the lack of people.”
She said that even with fewer participants not too much of the summer theater production has changed.
There are still enough participants to have two full casts.
“It’s still very much the same,” Parsons said. “This role has been really fun, I was questioning it at first ... because I didn’t know how I was going to pull it off, but now that I’m actually on stage and doing it, it’s really fun to be this energetic and goofy character.”
Zac Voss and Hanner Hare are portraying Simba and Young Simba in the Pumbaa Cast production of the show.
This year marks Voss’ sixth year taking part in an MYP production.
“I’ve done MYP for multiple years, I’ve had lots of speaking roles so they knew I could handle everything,” he told The Forum on Monday. “I only have one more year with MYP, but I’m excited.”
Hare, who will be entering fourth grade next school year, said this is his first role with MYP and that he’s feeling a lot of pressure, but is both nervous and excited about this weekend’s shows.
Jonah Miller, as Mufasa tells Hanner Hare as Young Simba that all the land he can see will be his, during rehearsal Monday night at the Lee an…
His favorite part of the summer production has been, “hanging out with my friends.”
Hare said while deciding how to portray Young Simba, he had help from his dad and other family members.
Ashton Brand said she has liked portraying Young Nala, which is her first time with a speaking part during an MYP production. Previously, she had been a honey bee in Mary Poppins and said this role is quite a departure.
“I’ve never had a speaking part, and I don’t know the pressure for that,” she said.
Hadley Pargas, 8, will enter third grade in the fall and this production is her first show. In it she portrays Shenzi one of the lead three hyenas who work with Scar to attempt a coup of the lion pride.
“It’s kind of exciting and nerve wracking,” she said. “Being Shenzi it just makes me who I am, sassy.”
The hyenas Ed played by Eliana Goldsmith, Banzi played by Gabby Schieber and Shenzi played by Hadley Pargas come out to meet Scar played by Is…
Playing another lead hyena, Banzai, Gabby Schieber, 9, said she’s also been a honeybee in another MYP production.
“I was very excited to get one of the leading roles,” she said.
Full of energy and fun songs, two casts will offer four shows: 7 p.m. Friday, June 18; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Tickets are on sale now at www.showtix4u.com/events/22223 or by taking a photo of the QR code with this story.