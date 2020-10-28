COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Nodaway County resident placed the virtual State 4-H Fashion Revue was held Oct. 10.
This year, Addison Honan of the Mt. Tabor 4-H club of Elmo, competed alongside 41 other youth, representing 19 counties in the annual contest eventually placed third in the Constructed Dressy Junior Division challenge.
The annual event showcases youth skills in sewing, knitting, crochet and consumer decision making. Youth ages 8 to 18 who are involved in a Missouri 4-H program were eligible to compete.
According to a news release, the State 4-H Fashion Revue creates an opportunity for youth to be creative, express themselves and learn to communicate their creativity in a variety of ways.
“The Fashion Show was a highlight of the day,” the release noted. “Participants enjoyed modeling their garments for the camera from the comfort of their own homes.”
As with all 4-H programs, the State 4-H Fashion Revue’s goal is about children learning new things.
Professional workshops were led by Teisha Barber, President of Kansas City Fashion Week; Amy Johnson, Designer and Owner of Aimz Designs; Bethany Kay, Owner of Hello Belle Co.; Conni Douvier, North Central Missouri Project Linus Chapter Coordinator; and Mahima, Nicole and Joohye, members of the Textile and Apparel Management Graduate Student Association at the University of Missouri.
Missouri 4-H is a program of MU Extension. For more information, visit http://4h.missouri.edu or contact your local MU Extension Center.