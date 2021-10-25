MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dinosaurs, Mandalorians and Pirates Oh (Mike) My-ers! The 2021 Mozingo Haunted Campground offered candy, pumpkin carving, dinner luring a crowd of Halloween fans larger than it has ever seen before.
Founders Tom and Twyla Martin estimated 2,500 children in full Halloween dress attended this year’s event and were brought by 2,500-3,000 adults.
“It was good. It was great,” said Twyla. “There were a lot of people. … In the 13 years that we’ve had this it is the biggest event that we’ve seen.”
After talking with Justin Miller, Mozingo park director, told The Forum that there were so many cars Maryville police officers and volunteers were directing people to park along the road and even past the entrance. Those trick-or-treaters had quite a bit of a walk before getting to the Black Student Union’s Trunk or Treat event which was set up along the road to the RV Park.
Miller said this was his first time seeing the event in full swing and he was surprised at the amount of interest. The Forum talked to people from all over northwest Missouri including numerous families from St. Joseph, Grant City, Tarkio and Rock Port, and of course, Maryville.
Touring artist and storyteller Joyce Slater enthralled small children with frightening tales in character as a witch. Carol Couts along with Carleigh McElvain and Ellie Willnerd judged the pumpkin carving contest and found three winners: Maddy Faustlin, first place; Mylee, second place; and Aubre Degase, third place.
The RV Decorating Contest had some major competition with decorations raging from handmade finds on Pinterest to large inflatable characters and jumping spiders.
In the end, first place was taken by a St. Joseph team comprised of Marnie Huff, Lloyd Huff, Drew Huff, Kelsi Osborn, Kayde Martinez and Lakelynn Martinez. With cheers of delight and whoops of glee, the group told the Martins that they had previously taken third place, and in 2019 second place, so they joked it was only fitting they win the whole thing this year.
Will they be back for more next year? Time will tell, but Marnie thought it was likely.
In second place, Tim and Cassie Eckstein, were pleased noting that they didn’t get to go around and see the other competitors because by the time they were set up, the masses of children were beginning to arrive in their area, in the middle of the park.
Tim said a lot of people had been taking selfies with their inflatables, specifically a large black cat and a bright red ghost.
In third place, Stacie Hilsabeck, Doug Degase and Amanda Mullen put finishing touches on their display which featured a lot of handmade items. Hilsabeck said she made the candles out of black painted pool noodles and LED tealight candles. She also followed directions from Pinterest to create the glowing hands hanging in a tree. “Do not look that up on Pinterst,” she warned. “It was not as easy as they made it sound. The gray foam heads atop hay bales were created by pressing lights into the foam, Degase said.
The Downtown Trick or Treat will offer ghouls and boils yet another chance to flounce around in their costumes gathering treats this Thursday, Oct. 28 in downtown Maryville.