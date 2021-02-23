MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has announced a new physician will join the Mosaic Specialty Care - West’s complement of family medicine physicians.
Charles “Randy” Radmer, DO, will see patients in the Maryville clinic on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursday with continued coverage at Mosaic Family Care - Savannah on Wednesdays.
Radmer completed his undergraduate degree at Northwest Missouri State University before attending medical school at Des Moines University.
He completed his internship and fellowship at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Radmer served several years of active duty military service in the U.S. Army and has been deployed to a variety of countries and locations. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army National Guard.
As a family medicine provider, Radmer sees all ages of patients. His experience covers sports medicine, cardiology, urgent care and other typical office conditions.
To schedule an appointment in Maryville, call 660-562-2525, or 816-432-0006 for an appointment in Savannah.