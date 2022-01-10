MARYVILLE, Mo. — The trivia event originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, has been postponed until a later date, due spiking COVID-19 numbers, according to a news release.
The Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board has announced it plans to reschedule the event when it's more safe for people to gather in a confined area.
"As much as all of us looked forward to the fun and friendly competition, as a community health-connected organization we want to ensure that we protect all involved in the event," the release noted.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Mosaic Maryville Hospice and Home Health Board provides financial, educational and emotional support for Mosaic hospice and home health patients, their families and caregivers.