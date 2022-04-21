MARYVILLE, Mo. — The building was warm, filled with the smells of hot clay and the heat wafting off the kilns located in the back of the Fire Arts building. The voices of students echoed throughout the concrete structure as they worked on their respective pieces and chatted amongst themselves — the heat welcoming on a cold winter afternoon. Hands molded and formed the clay into desired shapes, the sounds of triumphant approval and disgruntled frustration could be heard as the Clay Club students worked — this was not something that could be rushed.
What’s the Clay Club? Empty Cups?
The Northwest Missouri State University Clay Club — a part of Northwest since perhaps as early as the 1970s — is a group of art students who work in ceramics and collectively create work for an annual art sale and Empty Cups fundraiser that happen near the end of the semester.
Other art majors are invited to sell their work as well, creating a diverse arrangement of artworks that both students and community members may purchase in support of local artists and the Clay Club.
The Empty Cups event provides a portion of its sales to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry. Students can buy ceramic cups that are food safe, with either tea or hot chocolate.
To be in the Clay Club, members are required to have taken a beginning ceramics course so they have the basics in ceramics and know-how to work with clay, according to Clay Club president Ashleigh Erickson. The club is also open to non-majors as long as they have experience with ceramics and understand how to work with clay.
Emily Davis, a Northwest art major with an emphasis in ceramics, said it’s quite an opportunity to create work for both the community and students — one she was not willing to pass up.
“The art sale and Empty Cups opens a great opportunity for us as members to learn how to sell our work and share our hard work with the public,” Davis said. “This sale is more than making money off our work but to fund our education through the club and allows us to give back to the community as we donate part of the funds of Empty Cups.”
While the club is a great opportunity for Northwest ceramics artists to fund their work, the art sale also helps members raise money and attend professional conferences like the National Ceramics Educators Conference and the Iowa Clay Symposium. Those funds also bring in various visiting artists for demonstrations and talks. The conferences let ceramics students learn more about their craft and attend workshops providing professional experience and insight from other ceramicists.
The Life of an Artist
Veronica Watkins, the ceramics professor, can be seen helping students and teaching her classes in the Fire Arts building the vast majority of the time. Being a ceramicist herself, it’s like a second home and where she spends most of her time. The busy hustle and bustle of preparing clay, loading the kiln and constantly finding bits of clay on every article of clothing are regular occurrences for her.
“Ceramics people are a tight-knit community of people and living with handmade objects, there’s a tactile experience, and people are now appreciating this idea of minimalism,” Watkins said, grasping one of her own mugs she created in, and with, her hands. “They have a few great, handmade things and associate them with the person that made it.”
As artists, connecting and creating close bonds with those sharing studio space is quite common. Art can be a very collaborative experience, in its own sort of way. Clay Club President Erickson said some close relationships can be formed and she wishes the same experience for others.
“I’d really like for people to develop a deeper appreciation for clay and that community that comes with the ceramic process,” Erickson said. “We pitch in together on kiln firings and work side-by-side in the studio most days.”
Other students agreed about the friendships created in the studio, as Davis shared her experience. She said ceramics can be very laborious, with a lot of trial and error. While a student may fail and have to start the process over again, there is information learned in that and the student can do better the next time.
“Through working with other students and in my studio, I’ve learned that there is never one right answer to a problem,” Davis said.
The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, located in the lobby of the Fire Arts building. Empty Cups will coincide with the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Kayla Belshe is a senior graphic design major at Northwest Missouri State University enrolled in an introductory professional media writing course.