MARYVILLE, Mo. — Even though it is hard to imagine a time in our state’s history when women could not vote, it is a right that many women fought hard to get.
The push for women’s suffrage really picked up in the 1910s in Missouri. Some women joined suffrage organizations, some traveled the state to knock on doors and some staged demonstrations and hosted speakers.
A group in Maryville used music.
An all-women’s band here learned that a women’s suffrage parade was scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., in March 1913, and they contacted the organizers with their desire to participate.
In order to attend, they had to raise the money in just a couple of weeks, learn to march, arrange for uniforms and plan their travel and accommodations. Few of the women had ever been so far from home, and they would be going by train to the nation’s capital.
It would be a busy trip because the suffrage parade was scheduled for the day before Woodrow Wilson’s presidential inauguration. This was done purposefully to bring more attention to women and their plight for the vote, but it also attracted unrest on the day of the parade.
The group from Maryville was pulled to the very front of the parade and instructed to start playing in order to calm the spectators and help part the crowds so that the parade could begin.
In this way, the Missouri Ladies Military Band, under the direction of Alma Nash, made their mark in the history of women’s suffrage, the history of Missouri and the nation.
Elyssa Ford is an associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University and president of the Nodaway County Historical Society.