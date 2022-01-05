HATFIELD, Mo.— All across the U.S., buffalo are being restored to Native American tribal lands, due to a partnership between Native American tribes, the InterTribal Buffalo Council and The Nature Conservancy.
According to a press release, restoration involves expanding the population size and genetic diversity of herds in indigenous communities.
As of Oct. 16, the partnership allowed 47 bison to be transferred from TNC’s Dunn Ranch Prairie preserve in Hatfield to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Nations on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. In spring 2022, three more Missouri bison will join the Wyoming herd.
According to TNC’s website, the bison from Hatfield are descendants of the Wind Cave National Park bison herd, one of only two U.S. herds that were never crossbred with cattle.
“The restoration of buffalo back to our communities opens a new chapter for cultural revitalization and ecological restoration,” said Jason Baldes, ITBC Board of Directors member and National Wildlife Federation tribal buffalo program manager, in a press release. “Collaboration in tribal buffalo restoration means we can work together for the betterment of buffalo and our tribal homelands.”
In addition to Missouri, TNC also has buffalo preserves in Illinois, Colorado and Indiana, stated a news release.
ITBC’s Surplus Buffalo Program, which aids TNC in the transportation of bison from preserves to tribal nations, has transported more than 10,000 bison since 1992.
In total, TNC is transferring approximately 130 buffalo this year to ITBC member nations, including Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho Nation in Wyoming, the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma and the Seneca Nation in New York, a press release stated.
Bison serve a key ecological role in thousands of natural relationships, due to their grazing and wallowing. The restoration of bison also helps tribal nations with economic development, food sovereignty, spiritual and cultural revitalization, conservation, health initiatives and more.
“The partnership with TNC has been a blessing for the tribal nations which we serve,” said Troy Heinert, ITBC Executive Director, in a statement. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to grow this relationship in the coming years.”
According to TNC’s website, Dunn Ranch Prairie is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. The preserve in Hatfield is home to more than 200 bison, as well as a variety of other wildlife and vegetation.
For more information about Dunn Ranch Prairie in Hatfield, visit https://bit.ly/dunnranchprairie.