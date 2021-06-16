JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering some facts about turtles in Missouri and asking that they don’t be collected as pets.
According to a news release, Missouri has 18 kinds of turtles and all but three are protected. The release also notes that as fishing season ramps up, anglers should be aware that turtles are no threat to game fish. They are beneficial scavengers eating water plants, dead animals and more.
“Although turtles have been around for millions of years, they are losing ground to farms, cities and mines, which have replaced their habitat — swamps, marshes, and forests,” the release noted. “Thoughtless poaching and careless driving adds more pressure to these ancient, odd-looking and important creatures.”
According to the MDC website, all turtles lay eggs on land. Females lay and bury their eggs and may travel long distances overland to find a suitable location. Because of that distance, hunters, anglers or hikers may happen upon the eggs and should leave them alone. MDC asks that people report turtle poachers to Operation Game Thief, by calling 800-392-1111.
To help
- Don’t collect turtles for pets. Wild animals deserve a natural life, and keeping them as pets can distress them to death.
- Don’t shoot turtles for fun. It’s illegal, and it pressures an already stressed group of animals.
- Be careful when driving, especially in spring and summer when turtles are mating, nesting and dispersing.
- Create habitat areas around the home or farm.