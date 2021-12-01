SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Connections Academy named seventh grader Zoey Hawkins of Maryville one of its students of the month. Hawkins was recognized for her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
In search of a more flexible school schedule, Hawkins enrolled in the academy at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Hawkins’ mother Beth describes her daughter as a highly driven individual who needs very little prompting to complete work, according to a news release.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Lynsie Hunt, Missouri Connections Academy school leader.