MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Maile Ishikawa and Collin Sowards as February Students of the month and Leah Richardson as January Student of the Month during its meeting Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.
The three each received a scholarship for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
“Thank you for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world,” the certificate read.
The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Ishikawa
Ishikawa is the daughter of Tamera Wofford.
“(Maile) has such a positive attitude and has overcome barriers in her life allowing her to become a very successful MHS student,” according to her nomination form. “Maile is friends with everybody from every different social group in school. She treats everyone with respect and works hard in school and at her job. She will continue on to become a successful college student and adult in society.
“I nominate Maile Ishikawa. Maile is a kind, caring student. She has a positive attitude and is ready to help when needed. Maile participates in a wide variety of school activities: Spectrum, International Club, cheering on the sports teams, homecoming décor team. She also works at DQ to help with the finances at home. She is a fabulous human and would make a superior Student of the Month.
“I would like to nominate Maile Ishikawa for student of the month. Maile demonstrates a depth of maturity beyond her years. Even though not technically an officer in International Club she has worked harder than most of the other officers to make our events a success, even if it meant spending time and money on decorations or planning for activities. In addition, in class she is always willing to work even when she is out of her comfort zone. She makes no excuses, she just does what is right. Her positive attitude and determination to succeed is infectious.”
Ishikawa has stayed busy in school taking part in Octagon Club, International Club, Spectrum, Illumination, Future Business Leaders of America and National Technical Honor Society.
Within the community she has delivered Meals on Wheels, helped with church services and volunteered with special education Spanish students.
After graduation, Ishikawa plans to attend a university to major in pre-chiropractic care.
“Do all things with great love,” is her philosophy on life.
Sowards
Sowards is the son of Korrie and Nick Sowards.
“Collin is involved in a wide variety of activities, running the gamut from AutoTech, SkillsUSA and Ag all the way to Spectrum and performing in fine arts productions,” according to his nomination letter. “He always has a positive energetic attitude and is very pleasant to be around. He represents MHS well in all that he does.”
Sowards has stayed busy in school as vice president of both FFA and SkillsUSA, and as a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Technical Honor Society, tennis, Spectrum, cheerleading and performing in numerous school musicals.
Within the community he is a part of Boy Scout Troop 75 and helps put out American flags on national holidays. He has helped with guiding the younger Scouts. He has delivered Meals on Wheels and taken part in the local farmers market and in church activities. He has helped with several food drives and helped with the Christmas Children’s Shop.
After graduation, Sowards plans to attend Northeast Community College to attend a utility line program. He plans to become a lineman working on the power lines close to home after completing the program.
“Don’t worry about what people say, just keep on keepin’ on,” is his personal philosophy on life.
Richardson
Richardson is the daughter of Bill and Niki Richardson. Sarah Richardson is her sister.
“(Leah) is (a) polite, honest, hard-working student involved in musicals, Spectrum and Student Council,” according to her nomination form. “She has shown great leadership in Spectrum and musicals, she takes challenging classes (5 of her 7 classes are weighted and/or dual credit) and she works … as well.”
Richardson has stayed busy during school as president and alto section leader of Spectrum, a member of the senior executive board of Student Council, and a member of the International Club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and a participant in the high school musicals.
In the community, she is an associate at a local retail business, a volunteer with Maryville Young Players, Wellspring Community Church nursery, Free Hot Soup (KC), the MHS blood drive and at The Ministry Center. She has delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the New Nodaway Humane Society and taken part in the Area Health Education Center Career Enhancement Scholarship Program.
After graduation Richardson plans to attend either Northwest Missouri State University or Truman State University to study biomedical sciences then advance to medical school.
“Of all human attributes, I consider kindness to be most important,” is her personal philosophy on life.