MEXICO, Mo. — Maryville resident Debrielle Patee-Merrill placed in the Top 11 of the Miss Missouri contest last week.
After a week of talent, interviews, production numbers and appearances came to a close June 19 at Missouri Military Academy as the final night of the Miss Missouri competition began in the gymnasium.
According to a news release, emcee and Miss Missouri Amber Etheridge Johansen started the evening by announcing the judges’ selections and the fans selections for People’s Choice to round out the Top 11. Through the votes online, the People’s Choice winner was Miss Northwest Lochlyn Adrian, the daughter of Shane and Angela Adrian of Fulton. She is currently a student at the University of Mississippi.
Rounding out the Top 11 were:
- Miss Metro Saint Louis Debrielle Patee-Merrill, the daughter of David and Jean Merrill of Maryville. Debrielle is currently a student at Northwest Missouri State University.
- Miss Audrain Olivia Henson, the daughter of Anthony and Tricia Henson of Kansas City. Olivia is attending graduate school at Missouri State University.
- Miss Forest Park Christina Beard, the daughter of David and Jennifer Beard of Elson. Christina is a graduate of Drury University.
- Miss Gateway St. Louis Holly Enowski, the daughter of Bob and Lisa Enowski of Eldon. Holly attends graduate school at Washington University.
- Miss Heart of St. Louis Ashley Perry, the daughter of Tim and Lisa Perry of St. Charles. Ashley is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
- Miss Heartland Marissa Jarnagin, the daughter of Angi Harbord, Kyle and Christy Jarnagin of Independence. Marissa is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.
- Miss Saint Louis Charlee Bisch, the daughter of Steve and Meri Lyn Bisch of Creve Coeur. Charlee is a graduate from Saint Louis University.
- Miss St. Charles County Ashley Voeller, the daughter of Ben and Teresa Voeller of Hallsville. Ashley is currently a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
- Miss Table Rock Lake Chelsea Arnold, the daughter of Paige Allison of Branson. Chelsea is a student at the University of Missouri.
- Miss Zona Rosa Callie Cox, the daughter of Jamie and Lisa Cox of Martinsburg. Callie is currently a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state, the release noted. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
The 2021 Miss Missouri will win a $14,000 scholarship in addition to other prizes including a wardrobe, fur jacket, accessories, fashion photography, talent and health and fitness consultation.