MARYVILLE, Mo. — During the St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s annual gala event, Maryville resident Donna Holt received the fourth annual Spirit of St. Francis Award on Feb. 19 at the Mozingo Event Center.
The foundation’s board of directors selects recipients of the Spirit of St. Francis Award based on the five values of the hospital’s founding sisters: compassion, respect, stewardship, community and excellence.
According to a foundation news release, when Holt’s daughter was in Brownies, she discovered that the only way to change something that wasn’t working was to volunteer to lead. That began her many years of service to the community. Holt is still an avid volunteer in many organizations, but she has a knack for inspiring others to get involved as well.
“Wherever there was a need, Donna was there,” said Nancy Baxter, former Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Inc. board member. “Wherever there was a new idea, Donna could help bring that idea to life. She’s dedicated to helping others. You see that in her and you want to do it too.”
Holt’s lifetime of service includes being on the original board to bring Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Inc., an all-volunteer organization providing Lifeline technology to community members living in Nodaway County and designated adjacent communities.
She also led on the Maryville R-II Board of Education; served on the committee for the Maryville Public Library expansion; delivered meals for the Nodaway County Senior Center for more than 40 years; and was an avid leader and member of the Mosaic Maryville Hospital Auxiliary. Holt also has been a longtime board member of the St. Francis Foundation.
“At her age and still delivering Meals on Wheels is amazing,” Holt’s friend Elaine Nichols said. “She is just a giving person. She would much rather do for others than do for herself.”
“The St. Francis Foundation is honored to present this award to Donna, in grateful appreciation of her dedication to serving this community well,” according to a news release. “We hope that by sharing Donna’s story, it inspires others to live a life of service too.”