MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has filled its summer calendar with various events for children and adults and is even offering a free limited use library card to open its doors even wider.
Starting June 1, the library’s calendar looks much more full compared to last year’s during the COVID-19 pandemic, “which, you know, is welcome after our long break from programming,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth coordinator.
While she’s excited to get back to some semblance of normalcy, Argo said programs this summer will all require registration. This will help the library plan space for all who want to be involved.
“We want to still allow for social distancing,” she said. “It also helps with supplies and preparation.”
She told The Forum last week, that masks will not be required, but anyone who wants to wear one should feel comfortable to do so at all events.
One of those new events is called Build and Learn for children in fourth through eighth grade. This event replaced another one called Tech Connect, but this one provides some circuitry, early robotics and early coding information for children interested in learning more independently.
Argo explained that the class features several stations where children can focus on a specific topic that excites them. The previous class, she said, didn’t necessarily allow children to deep dive into any given topic if they found it more interesting. This program will let them choose which station they would like to learn more about during the program time.
Argo said she’s working to get the library’s 3D printer up and running to use in at least one of the sessions this summer.
LEGO Club, starting back up for the first time since March 2020, also will see a bit of a change. She noted that some of the older children often felt pushed out by younger children in the previous program. The new Build and Learn program also offers older children through eighth grade the option of working with LEGOs.
“That way if they’re really into LEGO building and they want to just do this masterpiece at a session, they can spend their whole time doing that,” Argo said.
LEGO Club will now be for children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade.
She explained there will only be room for eight families, so early registration is key. That could mean more than one child from a family, but the tables will be set up for families to share bins of the creative, colorful bricks. She hopes this will allow fewer hands to dig through them in search of the right shape, or piece.
She also noted there might be some “mystery bags,” where children will only get a certain amount of pieces and then asked to create something with them.
The Summer Reading Program also is kicking off June 1 and the library is hosting a party to celebrate on May 22.
Argo said the 2020 program had only half the members of the previous year, so this year the library is throwing a party with hopes of drawing more readers.
Complete with ice cream, door prizes and information about the new free library cards available for the summer, the party will offer a time for assistance with signing up on the Beanstack app and have staff available to answer any questions for parents.
Another difference this year, Argo said is the level of personalization available for readers. She said prizes used to be very set with specific amounts of reading time required per day. Twenty minutes is the minimum, but now the reader can set the number of days required to receive a prize.
“They can read 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, or 10 days, because different families have different obligations during the summer, different kids have different reading desires,” Argo said. “Maybe someone hasn’t found that home run series that really gets them excited about reading, so we want to meet kids where they are.”
Free cards
The library also now will offer any Nodaway County resident with an inkling to crack a spine, the chance to do just that.
For Summer 2021, any county resident can apply for a free three-book, limited use library card. The card, which is required for the summer reading program, will allow its holder to check out up to three books at a time, but does not include DVDs.
Argo noted that statistics have shown that students do better on standardized tests in the fall when they read throughout the summer.
“They were out of school last spring so we really want to encourage reading and keep away from that summer learning loss as much as possible,” she said. “I think it’s even more critical this year. … It’s really affected the education of a lot of kids at different levels.”
She also noted, that students in the Nodaway-Holt R-VII school district, even if they live on the Holt County side, can get the free summer card.
Other programs available at the library include the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Preschool Storytime, adult tech tutoring and UDMY classes available on numerous topics.
For more information contact the library or visit the library website at https://maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us/ or scan any of the QR codes included with this story.