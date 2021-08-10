MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club hosted a fishing contest on July 3 at Mozingo Lake.
James Hassenkamp, Rick Smail and Sheila Smail led the contest, which saw more than 80 local children enjoy family fun.
According to a news release, Kool Kats provided shaved ice, and the Optimist Club provided the bait.
Participants were divided into two categories: 9 years old or younger and 10 to 15 years old.
9 years old or younger
- Quayde Book, Barnard, reeled in a 17-inch fish with a rod and reel set, winning the largest fish category.
- Cash Bailey, Maryville, used his tackle box to catch the smallest fish, which was five inches.
- Connor Volner, Maitland, used his rod and reel set to catch 23 fish, the most caught by a single person who was 9 years old or younger at the event.
10 to 15 years
- Kjwon Belk, St. Joseph, won the largest fish category, catching a 21-inch fish with a rod and reel set.
- Lucas Redden and Brayden Angles, both of Stanberry, tied in the smallest fish category. Each boy caught a 5-inch fish, using a tackle box.
- Pretee Chang, Fairview, used a rod and reel set to catch the most fish in the age group, which was 29.
Sixteen other participants were entered into a drawing to win prizes such as tackle boxes, a fishing pole and more.
Drawing winners include Adrianna Cordell, Maryville; Hunter Redden, Stanberry; Carolyn Owen, Graham; Ethan Bergman, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Teahen Hannah, Tarkio; Keaton Dudeck, St. Joseph; Whitney Redden, Stanberry; Brooklyn Randall, Skidmore; Junior Volner, Graham; Julia Wiederholt, Conception Junction; Skylar Randall, Skidmore; Kinsley Dennis, Ravenwood; Braylyn Wood, Burlington Junction; Jake Redden, Stanberry; Kendrick Dennis, Ravenwood; and Alaina Roush, Worth.