MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville native Taylor Giesken received a bachelor’s degree in K-12 art education from Northwest Missouri State University this month.
According to a news release, Giesken always knew she wanted to attend Northwest because she grew up walking around the campus. However, she did not expect to enjoy her time at the university as much as she did.
“The art department is where I spent most of my time. Northwest gave me a studio to work in and I met my best friends here,” Giesken said. “I just feel like I am leaving a part of my life that has been one of the best times of my life. I really didn’t think I would love Northwest as much as I do.”
A press release stated Giesken learned networking skills and utilized resources to help her succeed during her time in TRIO. She also made connections through her involvement in Art Club, a student organization for art students and enthusiasts. Last September, she represented the club at the Creston Arts Festival in Creston, Iowa.
By taking courses and observing classrooms in and around Maryville, Giesken developed teaching and art skills and finalized her decision to pursue a career in art education.
“I love the small-town community vibes of Maryville,” Giesken said in a news release. “I love rural school districts. I just feel like, professionally, I actually get to make connections with the kids. I’ve kind of fallen in love with that.”
In addition to being a full-time student, Giesken worked full-time with developmentally challenged adults at the Bethesda Lutheran Communities group home in Maryville.
A press release noted that Giesken plans to stay in Maryville while she looks for work as an art teacher. During this time, Giesken will substitute teach and continue her work at Bethesda Lutheran Communities.
Giesken also plans to pursue a master’s degree in school counseling at Northwest next summer.
According to a news release, Giesken said her time in college gave her an opportunity to discover her passion and try new things.
“I made a lot of mistakes, but I would say don’t be afraid to make those mistakes,” Giesken said. “If you don’t take risks, if you don’t make mistakes, how are you going to become yourself?”