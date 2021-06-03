MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Aug. 22, 2005, U.S. Marine Sgt. Timothy Winters’ convoy was attacked while on patrol near Fallujah, Iraq, with an improvised explosive device.
“This is the moment that altered the course of my life,” Winters said in his keynote speech to American Legion Post 100 in Maryville for Memorial Day on Monday. “… This day, I lost Pfc. Ramon Romero.”
Romero was 19.
Romero’s mother told the Los Angeles Times that her son wanted to be a police officer after growing up in a neighborhood that saw his home burglarized several times. From Iraq, he called her nearly every day to tell her he was OK, and not to worry — until one weekend he didn’t.
Memorial Day “isn’t about me,” Winters said. “It’s about Ramon, who I lost over there.”
At the time, Winters was a squad leader on his second tour of duty in Iraq, part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Although it wasn’t his first roadside bombing or his first firefight, it was the first time he’d lost a squadmate. He’d lose two more — Lance Cpls. David Mendez Ruiz and Scott Zubowski — months later.
Winters would learn of those deaths from the other side of the world, at Brooke Army Hospital in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he was recovering from second- and third-degree burns suffered during the attack.
“The men and women there, some who ultimately died from their injuries, were a testament to what our military stands for: courage, commitment, honor and sacrifice,” Winters said.
After he left the hospital, his life stateside went on. His family grew, adding three children with his wife, Sarah. They moved to Missouri, and Winters now has his own machine shop in Maryville.
But coping with the losses suffered from those sacrifices proved difficult for Winters to process.
“I saw that I wasn’t honoring them, how I lived my life when I came back,” Winters said. “I was living in mourning and sorrow, and I thought that that was honoring them. But I realized, after 16 years of this, that it wasn’t honoring them.
“If David (Mendez) was here right now, he would tell me, ‘T.J., why are you living your life half-lived? You can honor me by living the best life you can for your family, by showing them the way that we lived: to honor our country, to fight for freedom.’ … I know that they would want me to make it matter.”
Remembering the sacrifices made by soldiers like Romero, Mendez and Zubowski is only half of what Memorial Day is made to honor, Winters said. The other half is remembering why their sacrifices were made.
“Their sacrifices were made so that we could live a better life with the freedom that was provided,” he said. “And it’s our duty to honor them by living life to the fullest.”