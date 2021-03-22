MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tickets are on sale now for the March 26, 27 and 28 musical production of “Beauty and the Beast,” at the Maryville High School, the first since the pandemic began.
The school musical was moved to the spring this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking off the 2020 year from performances, student-actors will have an opportunity to shine onstage and serenade audiences with their vocal talents. This year’s play had been announced last year, before the school district closed in March.
Maryville High School senior McKenna Liles playing Belle, recently told the Maryville Rotary Club that this is a dream role for her. She had performed in this play before put on by Maryville Young Players when she was in third grade.
“It’s really cool to do it again,” she said.
Co-director Vanessa Parsons also spoke at the Rotary meeting and explained that they told the students in 2020 who had been gearing up for the musical the department would do its best to make it happen in 2021. However, with pandemic precautions in such abundance and the high school utilizing a hybrid instruction model in the fall, co-director Jacqui Conn and Parsons decided to swap the play with the musical.
Usually in the spring, vocal students participate in small and large ensemble contests, and preparing for a musical would add to their already hectic schedules. But that’s exactly what the students are doing, preparing for contests, the musical, graduation, “and school,” Liles finished.
“This was a massive show for us to attempt with all of those things and they have really rose to the occasion,” Parsons said. “I’ve been extremely proud of what they have done.”
Until just last week, all students had been rehearsing with their masks. Only then were those who wanted to rehearse without a mask, allowed to replace them with microphones.
Parsons said that the actors have made a point to be extra cautious during rehearsals and throughout the season as they know they are needed for the play to continue. Should one of them become a close contact to a COVID-19 case, it could shutter the show.
“The sets are beautiful, the costumes are beautiful,” Parsons said. “They’re singing beautifully. It’s a good show.”
Emily Yocum, in the role of Mrs. Potts, said that the chorus members and others will be able to take off their masks during the show, but some have chosen to continue wearing them during the performance.
“We have modified a little bit what is underneath their mask,” Parsons explained. “They have a plastic cup thing that goes in their mask, so that as they’re singing and talking they’re still able to project without the constant — what we all have — the constant sucking in of the mask.”
Yocum said that through each night’s 3- to 4-hour rehearsals, she and other actors have found it takes quite a bit of time to get into the costumes. As Mrs. Potts, Yocum’s costume is fairly detailed and large, taking some time to get on with help from others.
“Transforming her into Mrs. Potts is a bit of an adventure,” Parsons said.
Conn told The Forum by email that cast also has been encouraged to social distance backstage and throughout all set movements and rehearsals.
Parsons and her husband Tye Parsons created the set since Christmas break and even up through last weekend.
The large, ornate set provides a detailed and colorful backdrop at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Conn said with a lot of help from cast members and their parents, the stage set was erected in early March. The painted backdrops are rented from Kenmark Backdrops of Kansas City, Kansas.
“Finally having the set in was huge for rehearsals because then the block and movement on stage made sense to the kids,” she said.
Because of the need for the facility to be used for classroom space throughout the day, use of the facility has been tight, Conn explained.
“So we have had to communicate and be creative with storage and scheduling,” she noted.
This year’s musical will have all the songs from the movie and then a few more, including a song that Belle sings with her father, one Gaston sings to woo Belle, the Beast has songs of his own and the Enchanted Objects in the castle have their own song too.
“(There’s) lots of great music,” Conn said.
Parsons said that with the gorgeous set and costumes and great music, it’s a perfect show for children and adults alike.
With this year’s need to social distance, tickets for the show are only available online. A QR code is also attached available alongside this story. While Parsons said she won’t turn someone away if they’re looking to buy at the box office, it is preferred they book online to select their seats and show their tickets either printed or on their phones when they arrive.
The website also allows patrons to purchase a stream of the show which allows them to watch the show at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27; or 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28 from home.