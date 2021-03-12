MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School musicians took to the stage March 5 and for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic played an in-person concert in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
The audience watched from seats separated by tape to socially distance as the jazz and symphonic bands performed a variety of musical courses.
The symphonic band kicked off its performance with, “Ignition,” by Todd Stalter, which according to the program was dedicated to the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony as a thank you for their support of his work.
“We are dedicating this performance to everyone in our community that supports creativity in the arts,” the program noted.
The symphonic band also performed the three-part English Folk Song Suite by Ralph Vaughan Williams written in 1923 for the Royal Military School of Music in England. It is considered to be one of the cornerstones of wind band literature.
It wasn’t only the symphonic band putting on a show Friday night.
“We did it!” shouted Director of Bands Tim Gilham after the school’s symphonic band finished its set with “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” by Ludwig Goransson and arranged by Paul Murtha.
Gilham told The Forum he and the band felt very fortunate to be able to perform in person again.
The Maryville High School Jazz Band kicked off the night with four moody and moving songs preparing the audience for a feast of different musical tastes.
The set list included: “Another Zydobeto,” by Robert Skiles, arranged by Paul Baker; “Monday’s Child,” by Lennie Niehaus; “Whirly Bird,” by Neal Hefti, arranged by Dave Barduhn; and “Coconut Champagne,” by Denis Di Blasio, arranged by Bob Lowden.