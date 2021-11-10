MARYVILLE, Mo. — Marking 20 years since its original theatrical release and its first time on the Maryville High School stage is “Legally Blonde.”
This quick-witted, fast-paced and charming play is based on the book by Heather Hach and the 2001 hit film of the same name. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School, at first to chase an ex-boyfriend, only to gain a new perspective about herself after finding out she can help others with her knowledge of the law.
“It’s going really well,” said Jacqui Conn, director. “This show is very different from what they’ve done before in that there are so many transitions.”
She noted that this show’s challenge is its fast-paced moves from one scene to the next, many while others are still in action, which adds a flowing feel to the entire performance that runs about two hours long.
This week is the first time for tech crews to be backstage working with the numerous set pieces involved in the production.
Created by Vanessa and Tye Parsons as well as students in the theater tech class, each of the many pieces must be arranged just right, and in many cases in the right order, for all to end up in the right places. This requires a lot of quick action from crew members and actors in order to pull off the quick transitions from one locale to another within the play.
Conn noted that the play has a vignette and also a montage feel to it, because it moves around quite a bit and feels very fluid.
She explained that the blocking for this play has been an interesting task because it’s not as clear-cut as other plays, due to the numerous pieces. Also, the cast has been rehearsing thus far without their drops, colorful backgrounds portraying certain locations. Conn said they are to arrive Wednesday, thus providing just a week for actors to get accustomed to them. Learning where to stand in reference to them requires a bit of familiarity with their location and timing of their placements throughout the show. This also allows for stagehands to move set pieces behind for larger scene changes.
“Those things have been difficult for them to visualize,” she said.
Conn explained that the actors have been working together really well, and once they’re able to see the set with the drops, and tech crews become a little more familiar with the pieces, it will get nailed down.
“You can see them starting to play off each other more, so that’s when it gets to be fun for them,” she said.
Conn noted that the final courtroom scene is “really great,” and that if audience members enjoyed the movie they’ll have fun seeing this production.
“I really think that the musical did a good job of (adding dimension to other) characters,” she said. “Paulette’s filled out more. Emmett’s filled out more. There’s a lot of fun songs. So it’s still a good story.”
While sets fly in and off the stage during the production, there is one near-constant in every scene: Elle. Portrayed by Maryville High School sophomore Brinley Conn, Elle is in nearly every scene, and when not on stage, is usually working through a major wardrobe change.
“It’s a lot. It’s been kind of hard, but honestly everyone’s been crazy supportive,” Brinley said. “I know it’s kind of weird stepping up to it as a sophomore and going up to a much larger role than I’ve been in before.”
Having acted in a multitude of plays both in her freshman year and also with Maryville Young Players, Elle is the largest role she’s ever tackled.
“It’s been a lot harder than I thought it’d be, but it’s been crazy awesome,” Brinley said.
One of her favorite parts of the play has been working on the blocking and vocals with Maryville High School senior Kyle Stuart for “Take it Like a Man.” During this second act scene, Elle gives him a makeover to increase his chances of impressing their Professor Callahan during a murder trial.
“It’s been fun and gone way too fast,” Brinley said.
This production brings with it an opportunity for cast members to try out something brand new: working with animals.
“It has been so fun working with dogs, but it’s definitely something that none of us have done before,” Brinley said.
Two dogs play big roles in the production: Bruiser Woods and Rufus. Bruiser is portrayed by Jax whose owner Kort Watkins held him while not taking part in the classroom scene in Monday night’s rehearsal. Rufus, known as Zoey when not performing on stage, is owned by Madi Vaught and plays a pivotal role as Paulette’s pup who provides Elle with a life-changing experience.
Brinley said it was important to thank her mom Jacqui Conn for all her work directing the play, and also her dad Tim Conn for staying home with her four siblings during weeks of planning, rehearsals and more.
“He’s been doing that and coaching, so I know it’s been a lot for him,” Brinley said.
The production’s three shows kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Another show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and a matinee will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and may be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57048 or at the door. Those who order tickets online may select their seats.