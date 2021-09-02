MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the last 10 years, the Maryville Fire Departments has hosted a “Never Forget” ceremony to commemorate the annual anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor firefighters and other first responders killed during the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.
“We don’t want people to forget the sacrifices made that day, or the thousands and thousands who died and continue to die from the repercussions of that day,” said Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh.
This year’s event is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Freedom Rock in Franklin Park on the corner of Seventh and Main streets.
Rickabaugh said that the event wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a year earlier the department invited Maryville Middle School eighth graders to the ceremony.
“I think it’s so important to continue to do our best as educators to keep this in the forefront of our history,” said MHS Principal Kevin Pitts in 2019. “We decided to start with just the eighth grade. It fits in with their curriculum. They learn American History in eighth grade. We thought that was a good fit.”
Rickabaugh mentioned on the phone, that those students hadn’t yet been born and sharing the meaningful tribute with them is an important step toward always remembering the sacrifice of the 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel who gave their lives that day.
This year, students again will be invited as is the public. The rainout location is set for the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School.