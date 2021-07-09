MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and community members celebrated the opening of the Maryville Art Center with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.
Christina Roth, an artist herself, started the business with Derek Pfister after moving to Maryville.
“I’ve known entrepreneurship longer than I’ve known anything else,” Roth said in a press release. “I’ve almost always had some combination of art and business, but I had to step away from owning a business for a short time. I recently moved to Maryville, and I chose to create this business because during the process of planning a return to my art career, I realized how people out here that have nowhere local to express themselves. I’d like to change that.”
At the art center, located at 220 N. Main St., patrons can take part in classes offered for local artists of all ages and talent levels, art-focused events and purchase some art supplies. The center’s next event is a paint-’n’-sip from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Registration and more information is available at maryvilleartcenter.com, by calling 660-541-5875, emailing maryvilleartcenter@gmail.com or by contacting the business on social media.