MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University freshman Keiren Watkins was named an FFA national finalist for an agricultural sales proficiency award.
According to a press release, agricultural proficiency awards are given in nearly 50 areas, ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are recognized at local and state levels. They honor FFA members who have developed specialized career skills through supervised agricultural experiences. To apply for a proficiency award, a student must write a short essay and win a regional competition.
Watkins attended the National FFA Convention last month in Indianapolis for the award ceremony.
According to a news release, Watkins sold peaches over the summer with the assistance of Dillon Stiens, the FFA advisor at Northwest Technical School in Maryville. This activity counted as Watkins’ supervised agricultural experience.
“It’s definitely a huge honor,” said Watkins, an agricultural science major from Maryville. “I don’t think it’s really set in how big of a deal it is, but it’s pretty awesome to be part of the process. I’m really grateful to all my ag teachers and everybody who has helped me and given me advice and guidance.”
Growing up on a farm and spending time in the hardware stores his family owns laid the foundation for Watkins’ interest in agriculture. He participated in FFA for four years as a Maryville High School student.
At Northwest, Watkins is expanding his agricultural science knowledge and receiving support from agriculture faculty, specifically Rod Barr, the director of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences.
“Being recognized as an FFA proficiency award finalist is a tremendous honor,” Barr said. “It demonstrates (Watkins’) dedication and effort with his supervised agricultural experience during his high school career.”