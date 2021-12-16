Longtime Maryville law office to close

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Community members, family, friends and clients filed into the law office of Strong & Strong on Friday, Dec. 10 to congratulate David Baird, John Baker and Diane Thomsen on their retirements, as well as to celebrate the long history of the office in Maryville.
It wasn’t long before the small waiting room was filled with people full of well wishes who began finding their way down a long central hallway.
Hanging upon the wall in the waiting area are two portraits, one of Frank Strong and another of Frank “Chip” Strong Jr. after whom the office was named. Allison Strong Hoffman, daughter of Chip, shared on social media some of the history of the office and many of her favorite memories there.
“The law office brings so many good memories such as trips up to Gaugh Drug for candy, a quick walk from the middle school, too many cartwheels and races down the long hallway to even count, the ‘ding’ of the front door as it opened and seeing Big Boy race out from under my dad’s desk to greet whoever entered, and so many more,” she wrote.
Hoffman doubted that her grandpa Frank Strong would ever have thought an office with his last name would be present in the Maryville community from 1955 to the end of 2021.
While working for the FBI in Washington, D.C., to pay his way through school at Georgetown, Frank Strong met Hoffman’s grandmother, Vivian, who always talked about how he had limited interest in the FBI and instead wanted to get back to Maryville just as soon as possible to open a law firm.
“He laid the foundation for success with his hard work and love for serving others in the NWMO region,” Hoffman wrote. “Wishing John, Diane, and David & Carol all the sunny days, good health and happiness in the years ahead. Kick up your feet, relax, travel and do whatever makes you happiest after your successful careers! Much love to all of you.”
Marie Ruhnke, Frank Strong’s secretary for 36 years, was on hand during the celebration. Though now retired, it was important for her to be there at the end.
“When I first started, I was Harold Hull’s secretary way back at Hull & Strong many years ago,” she told The Forum. The firm started with this name in 1955, according to a Feb. 15, 1991 Maryville Daily Forum article about the Strong family.
At that time, Gladys Ritterbusch worked for Frank Strong and Ruhnke worked for Hull. When Hull became a judge, Ritterbusch decided to retire and Ruhnke began working for Frank Strong.
“I’m going to miss this office,” she said. “I’m going to miss these people coming in and out. … It was a wonderful place to work for and I really enjoyed it all those years.”
Over the years, the office name has changed as people joined and left the firm. At one point, it was called Strong, Strong & Prokes when recently retired 4th Circuit Presiding Judge Roger Prokes spent 20 years working at the firm from November 1976 to November 1996. He kicked off his law career there before moving out on his own in the ’90s.
“It was a pleasure to work with Chip and Frank,” Prokes said. “We built the firm into one of the larger firms in northwest Missouri. I know I traveled out a hundred miles for clients, the same I think can be said for Frank and Chip. So it was a lot of fond memories of my life there. … I’m very proud of what the firm did during the time we were there. I think the community was well served.”
Local attorney Robert Sundell and the late Barry Anderson also practiced with the firm in prior years, but now as the office closes, the only attorneys at the firm are Baker and Baird.
Baker said he’s been practicing with Strong & Strong since 1978, and that after two years working at a tax firm in downtown Kansas City, the change was pretty abrupt.
The law office he worked for was on the top floor of a large building on The Plaza and “nobody just strolled by,” Baker said. But here in Maryville, people would stop by on a whim.
“It was probably the thing I had to react to first up here,” Baker said.
Once he adjusted to that, it was a much better feel being so connected with his clients.
“It’s a lovely town and area,” Baker said. “Practice has been wonderful, colleagues are great. … When somebody up here tells you they’ll do something, they’ll do it. Lawyers in Kansas City, maybe, maybe not.”
As for his future plans, he hopes to have more time to visit his and his wife, Mary Beth’s, two children: one who lives in Fort Myers, Florida and another in Springfield, Missouri.
Mary Beth told The Forum that they have a home in Kansas City near where she works and that being closer to family will definitely make a difference.
“Aren’t most wives excited when their husbands retire?” Mary Beth Baker asked while smiling. She continued saying, “Yeah, it’s good. He’s worked really, really hard and he needs to relax and enjoy a little more. … I’m sure we’ll still make it up for Bearcat games.”
Baird — who other than in college at the University of Notre Dame or law school at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he received his Juris Doctor — has always lived in Maryville.
He began his legal career as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri in 1978, initially hired in the St. Joseph office then working in the Maryville office when it opened an office here, according to an email from the attorney. He worked there until he was appointed by the governor as Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney in 1981. He held that office until 2010.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong told The Forum on Friday that Baird was prosecutor during most of his time with Maryville Public Safety.
“We never lost a case, that’s a pretty good record,” he said.
But during that time, he also served as Maryville city attorney and as prosecuting attorney in Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties during vacancies in their prosecutors’ offices. He also served as the attorney for the 4th Circuit Juvenile Office for several years, and has served as municipal court judge in several communities, most recently in Tarkio, Missouri.
In 2011, Baird began practicing at Strong & Strong, where he has represented numerous clients in many different types of cases focusing on family and juvenile issues, probate proceedings, estate planning and real estate.
“It’s been fun, I mean, you know, small town, you get to meet people, you get to help people, you get to know who they are, so that makes a world of difference,” Baird said.
He’s enjoyed working in smaller communities where everyone knows one another.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with the people I admire and respect, to make a difference in lives of people and to not only serve clients, but serve the community through involvement on boards and in community activities,” Baird said.
Unsure of what the next chapter will bring, and after speaking to another retiree, he has an inkling that he may become even more busy after retiring, just in a hopefully more fun, different way.
“So we’ll try to get things wound up and figure out what the next step is,” Baird said. “I don’t know what that is, but somebody told me that I don’t get a lot of spare time.”
Baird said he and his wife, Carol, will spend more time in the Kansas City area, visiting their children and grandchildren in the future.
“All the grandkids are in school activities so … I think that alone will keep us busy,” he said.
What will he miss most?
“I will miss the work and the intellectual challenges of the legal profession, as I have been blessed to spend my life doing something I enjoy immensely,” Baird said. “However, even more than that, I will miss the people, the friendships and the conversations with those with whom I have worked over the years.”
Thomsen, longtime legal assistant of 37 years, also plans to retire when the office closes. Thomsen recalled that her daughter, Sara Simpson, was just 5 months old when she first started working at Strong & Strong.
“That’s how I remember (her years of service),” Thomsen told her daughter.
Not exactly sure what direction her life will take her, Thomsen said it likely will involve some volunteer work. She and her husband, Mark Thomsen, mentioned there is plenty of that out there to keep her busy.
To help send off the office in a memorable fashion, Diane handled the celebration’s winter/retirement décor and holiday punch and treats.
In consideration of the tight quarters and hoping people would stay and share stories longer than 15 minutes, office staff wore masks to help prevent transmission of COVID-19. Numerous visitors made a point to do the same.
Diane noted that Emma Ackman of Maryville baked the large specialty sugar and raspberry cookies, even taking into account the pandemic.
“I think she did a really good job,” Diane said. “I didn’t know she was going to individually wrap them.”
Like those large decorative cookies, final office work is being wrapped up. Baird told The Forum that the office staff had planned to complete all work with their clients and final work with the state to close down the firm by Dec. 31, however, it has taken longer than expected. The firm anticipates completely closing shortly after the first of the year.