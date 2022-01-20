MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ambulance District is saying goodbye to two of its longtime employees, Doug Greer and Phil Lance.
Lance served as PAT (Patient Assisted Transport) Van driver for eight or nine years and will retire on Jan. 31.
Greer officially retired on Dec. 31, 2021, and talked briefly Monday morning with The Forum about some of the changes he’s seen in his 45 years in the EMS field.
“Everything has changed — ambulances stretchers, most all of the equipment has changed,” he said.
Having worked as a paramedic in Andrew and Buchanan counties as well as for the last 15 years in Nodaway County, Greer said he has seen technology advance over the years, and because he was working in the emergency medical field, he was often on the cutting edge of those shifts when trying new technologies.
Just one example of the many things he’s seen in his time involved the stretcher. When he started in 1977, stretchers were mounted in the rear of ambulances, just like they are now, however, they were manual in nature.
“We had to do all the lifts by hand,” he said, describing the time it took to pull the stretcher out by the bottom rail, bending down to place it on the ground, and going to either end to raise it.
“You did that whether you were unloading or loading, taking it into the house, bringing it back out,” he said. “We did a lot of moves as far as lifting. You might have to lift the patient off the floor to put them on the stretcher. Then you’d have to get the stretcher and lift it down the stairs.”
Now, a lot of the stretchers are “power stretchers,” lowering and raising at the press of a button. There’s another button at the back of the ambulance that will lift it to and from the back of the vehicle.
“That saves a whole bunch of lifts,” he said. “ … It saves on the arms and legs and back and all that kind of stuff. It was a huge improvement.”
Though generally meeting people during some of the most difficult times of their lives, Greer said he has seen some good moments too.
“I’ve delivered nine babies,” he said. “So that’s kind of neat.”
He said Nodaway County is “extremely fortunate” because of the first responders located throughout the county.
“Whether rescue squad, fire personnel, law enforcement — all those individuals are fantastic in my book,” he said, noting that because they’re spread out that response can be quicker.
He also said a lot of times, crews in those areas know the people in their areas or even some of their medical histories, and the same cannot be said for the other counties in which he’s worked. Many of those responders are also trained to be an extra hand, drive or ride along during transports.
“They’re just such a huge benefit,” he said, noting there are five rescue squads in the county and because of their spread-out nature, it really assists when calls come in because both the squads and ambulance district is paged. “It just, it works out fantastic. They’re a huge help.”
Looking into the future, Greer said he has a lot of projects to catch up on, having worked on two different services during his entire career.
“It’s been keeping me busy. I’ve got a lot of things to do around the house,” he said. “Grandkids and that kind of thing, I won’t have too much trouble finding something to do.”
Since district headquarters have been in lockdown mode due to the pandemic, staff suggested that instead of visits, well wishes and congratulatory cards be sent to 103 Carefree Place, Maryville, MO 64468.