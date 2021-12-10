MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Sept. 11, Hubert J. Seipel of Maryville stepped back onto the deck of the USS Lexington, the aircraft carrier he served on from 1944-46 during World War II.
Decommissioned in 1991, the Lexington is now a floating museum in Corpus Christi, Texas, where all former crew members are welcomed back with enthusiasm by Debbie Cooper and a group of volunteers, many of whom are former service members. To them, it is part of their mission of protecting the memories of the ship and its history.
In September, Seipel and some members of his family traveled to the USS Lexington Museum. During the initial greeting, Seipel took a group and he was presented with several souvenirs, including a piece of the original wooden flight deck.
“They made an awful big deal out of us, it seemed like,” Seipel told The Forum over the phone. “… But since I’d been a crewmember back in World War II, they don’t get many of them coming in anymore, so they did give me quite a tour down there and I enjoyed it very much.”
Each former crewmember who visits the Lexington, including Seipel, is interviewed about their experiences on the ship, and added to a visual and auditory library at the museum.
“By being there, we learned that Hubert and fellow crew members had a tin plate to fry potatoes at night and that they would sneak up to the officers’ quarters to get ice,” said Sandra Rasmussen, a daughter of Seipel’s who accompanied him on the trip, in an email.
Rasmussen said she also learned her father had never missed a Mass held every Sunday by a priest on board, including a service held at 1 a.m. in the torpedo room the night before the Japanese surrender — on alert in case the Japanese attacked rather than surrendered.
After helping deliver the special edition of The Maryville Daily Forum announcing the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, Seipel enlisted in the Navy — with the permission of his mother, Agatha. He was sent to Grand Lakes, Illinois, for basic training and left as a fireman, assigned to the Lexington.
The aircraft carrier, named after the opening battle of the American Revolution, joined the Fifth Fleet at Pearl Harbor on April 26, 1944. During World War II, the Lexington participated in nearly every major operation in the Pacific Theater and spent 21 months in combat. Planes launched from the Lexington destroyed 372 enemy aircraft in the air, 475 more on the ground, and the ship’s guns shot down 15 planes while assisting in downing five more, according to the Lexington Museum’s website.
The Japanese reported they had sunk the Lexington no fewer than four times during the war, but the ship returned to duty each time, earning the nickname “The Blue Ghost” from its foes.
The Lexington’s engine rooms were 16 decks below from the pilot house and had four, 150,000-horsepower Westinghouse steam turbines, eight boilers and six generators. Seipel was assigned to Fire Room 3 as a Fireman First Class.
“This was a great time for our dad to go back and we enjoyed being able to learn and walk with him on the journey,” Rasmussen said. “At this time of year we are always looking for charitable things to do, I suggest that if you know a service person, go talk to them maybe over a plate of Christmas cookies. We need to keep their duty to our country alive and honor them by listening to their experiences. If you are a veteran, tell your stories to those you know, believe me, they want to hear them.”
Traveling with Seipel were four of his children: Sandra Seipel Rasmussen and her husband Dave Rasmussen, of Denton, Texas; Dave Seipel and his wife Rebecca Seipel, of Chillicothe, Missouri; Sally Seipel Sullentrup, of Kansas City, Missouri; and Douglas Seipel, of Thornton, Colorado. Unable to go was Nan Seipel Calhoun, of Cape Coral, Florida.
Forum Reporter Geoffrey Woehlk contributed to this report.