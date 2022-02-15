2-10 Miss Northwest Pageants 1.jpg

Executive Director Kendell Misemer, far left, and Production Manager John Clayton, far right, stand next to winners of Pageant Extravaganza, held Jan. 29-30 in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Winners from left are Olivia DeGrave, Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen; Riley Volner, Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen; Kathrine Dooley, Miss Mozingo Lake; Abigail Turner, Miss Maryville; Debrielle Merrill, Miss Northwest; and Halie Hebron, Miss Northwest Counties.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Miss Northwest Pageants recently held a Pageant Extravaganza Jan. 29-30 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts in Maryville.

Twenty-one women from Missouri competed in the Miss and Teen divisions, and six Miss titles and three Teen titles were awarded.

Winners are as follows: Miss Mozingo Lake - Katherine Dooley, Garden City; Miss Maryville - Abigail Turner, Brookfield; Miss Northwest - Debrielle Patee-Merrill, Maryville; Miss Northwest Counties - Halie Hebron, St. Paul; Miss Bilby Ranch Lake - Brooke Havens, Ankeny, Iowa; Miss Nodaway Lake Shelby Leeker, Belton; Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen - Riley Volner, Hopkins; Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen - Olivia DeGrave, Kansas City; and Miss Northwest Counties Outstanding Teen - Clara Alford, Branson.

2-10 Miss Northwest Pageants 2.jpg

Additional pageant winners were announced on Jan. 30. Shown from left are Clara Alford; Miss Northwest Counties Outstanding Teen; Brooke Havens, Miss Bilby Ranch Lake; Shelby Leeker, Miss Nodaway Lake; and Callie Cox, Miss Missouri 2021.

Miss winners receive a minimum $250 scholarship while winners in both divisions receive a prize package of wardrobe, floral bouquets and prep for the Miss Missouri Pageant to be held June 12-18 in Mexico, Missouri with the goal of competing for Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen.

