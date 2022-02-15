MARYVILLE, Mo. — Miss Northwest Pageants recently held a Pageant Extravaganza Jan. 29-30 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts in Maryville.
Twenty-one women from Missouri competed in the Miss and Teen divisions, and six Miss titles and three Teen titles were awarded.
Winners are as follows: Miss Mozingo Lake - Katherine Dooley, Garden City; Miss Maryville - Abigail Turner, Brookfield; Miss Northwest - Debrielle Patee-Merrill, Maryville; Miss Northwest Counties - Halie Hebron, St. Paul; Miss Bilby Ranch Lake - Brooke Havens, Ankeny, Iowa; Miss Nodaway Lake Shelby Leeker, Belton; Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen - Riley Volner, Hopkins; Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen - Olivia DeGrave, Kansas City; and Miss Northwest Counties Outstanding Teen - Clara Alford, Branson.
Miss winners receive a minimum $250 scholarship while winners in both divisions receive a prize package of wardrobe, floral bouquets and prep for the Miss Missouri Pageant to be held June 12-18 in Mexico, Missouri with the goal of competing for Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen.