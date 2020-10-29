Local women share their stories about finding North Star

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two local women are working to spread awareness of domestic violence by sharing their personal stories and informing the public about services available within the community,
Utilizing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness month, Tara and Pam, who will only be referenced by their first names for this story, spoke Monday with The Forum about their lives and why they each found themselves seeking help at North Star Advocacy Center.
Tara
Tara and her 4-year-old son have been clients of North Star for about four years because of domestic violence they both experienced at the hands of Tara’s husband While Tara did her best to shield her son, she’s certain it has affected him.
“Don’t stay if you have kids,” Tara said, explaining that she put up with the abuse during her pregnancy thinking he would change after the birth. But things only escalated and became worse.
“(Her son) does not like loud noises because he heard the screaming. I kept him from seeing it, but he could hear it,” she said. “It’s very important that they don’t stay for the children that it’s just going to make things worse.”
Though she and her son never stayed in the North Star facility, Tara said they used several of the numerous services it offered.
“I think what has helped me to stay away and keep moving forward with my life was the support that we get from here,” she said. We’re friends — well they’re family. Every advocate is family to us and without their support I don’t think we would be thriving, achieving, moving forward rather than back.”
Tara noted the Women In Need of Gaining Support group as a major help during her and her son’s time of need.
“I don’t think I really spoke,” she said. “I think I just sat and listened to the other clients’ stories. It was just crazy hearing that what I went through was similar to what they all went through.”
Even with different forms of abuse discussed, Tara said those stories helped members form trust and friendships that helped her forge a new path.
“I think that has helped me, to have that connection with them, a camaraderie type thing,” she said.
Tara also talked about the other services that helped during her escape from abuse, from counseling, parent counseling and mentorship for her son to simple things like laundry detergent or funds when she couldn’t afford medicine.
“I could just call,” she said. “That helped a lot. It’s hard to ask for help, you know it really is. These ladies know that and they just make it easy to come in and want to help you get through your bad situation.
Pam
From 2011 until now, Pam has stayed at the facility off and on through three marriages.
Her first stay occurred after her second marriage, which had lasted 28-29 years. During that time she had three children.
“They witnessed a lot of abuse and it was hard for me to leave because they do such mental damage and physical damage and sexual damage,” she said. “The mental part you don’t know what next move to make.”
Pam said it was her oldest daughter who found North Star (Children & Family Center at the time).
“When I came here, I knew right away that it was the best move ever I had made,” she said. “At that time I didn’t have anything.”
The center not only helped Pam with legal aid and an apartment, but also sheets, towels, pots and pans. And it didn’t stop there.
Meghann Kosman, now a court advocate at the center, who was only an intern at that time also provided much needed counseling.
“She was like a daughter to me, because my kids were going through the emotional part of it and anytime of day or night I needed to talk to her she was here for me,” Pam said. “That was a great help for me because it was so hard.”
After finding her way alone for 12 years, Pam said she decided to marry again, but realized after only a couple months that it was a mistake.
“I came back. I was embarrassed to come back but they helped me again,” she said. “They’re always counseling. I honestly don’t know what this community would do without them, because unfortunately physical, sexual abuse is pretty prevalent. This is very needed here.”
The difficulty of leaving
Pam noted that she lost some of the closest friends she had during the process of leaving the marriage.
“I just noticed that they would stop calling,” she said, explaining that her husband at the time was from the community in which they lived and had ties to it, but she did not.
“They thought he was the best thing since sugar, but the minute he walked in the door it was totally different and they didn’t believe anything that I had to say, whoever I reached out to,” Pam said. “Even my minister questioned me, which was very hard.”
That was one of the hardest parts about leaving that long-term relationship, not just having raised children there, but losing a life and friends. Pam and Tara both said that in their marriages, their husbands knew exactly how to act to hide within their communities, which made finding help and leaving the relationship even more difficult.
“There are some forms of abuse women might not think are abuse,” Pam said. “Anything that you don’t ask to be done to you or anything that feels uncomfortable (is abuse.)”
Even within a marriage, sexual abuse is possible, Tara noted.
“I thought that was expected. I thought that was OK because he was my husband,” she said. “I think a lot of women and men think that ‘Oh you just gotta suck it up and deal with it.’”
Thanks to Pam’s daughter, “I found tremendous friendship here, a tremendous feeling of family here,” she said. “I don’t want to see one other woman get hurt or go through the abuse that I went through or Tara went through because it’s hell on Earth and if you have children it’s doubly hell. They need to know there is a place to come that they’re not going to be looked down on or judged.”
“Break the silence”
Now, the two women advocate for others, spreading awareness and education about the services available to women in this and other communities.
Tara is a member of a panel of speakers put together by North Star to share their stories at conferences or with organizations. To her it’s important to spread awareness and encourage others to speak up, “to not stay, to get out, and get help to find the resources and move on and survive it and don’t become the ultimate victim and not survive it.”
Pam said that North Star offers a place for women with children and even offered her a place to bring her dog, which provided a lot of relief. She doesn’t want anyone to stay in a bad situation because of a child or pet. She stressed that even if the children aren’t the focal point of the abuse, they’re still very aware of it.
She’s finally come to the conclusion that because she did stay, her relationship with two of her children is strained and difficult.
“They don’t want to talk about it, but I think they have issues about it ‘Why did you stay and let us see this and hear this and witness it?’” she said.
So over time Pam’s grown comfortable enough to talk about her trauma and is ready to help them or anyone else in need of a sympathetic ear or a phone number to call for help.
“Domestic abuse is not a family issue, it’s a crime and people need to be arrested and charged with that crime,” Tara said. “We need to stop staying silent. We need to speak up and encourage other victims to do so and press charges.”
She put some of the impetus on the prosecuting attorneys and the state.
“They need to step up and say ‘These charges need to be filed regardless of if a survivor wants to testify or not,’” Tara said. “You know how scary and terrifying that is to sit there and look your abuser in the eye and say all these personal, intimate things that have happened?”
Pam spoke at length about testifying against her husband. She said the difficulty was not just reliving the trauma she had worked so hard to move beyond, but it was incredible how much she had to work for people to see the truth of it.
“We have to fight like the devil to get our point out there,” Pam said. “(It’s) unbelievable the things they can come up with. They try to make you think that you liked it, that you asked for it.”
Having endured some very intense and terrible moments in her marriage and life, Pam said all women should take a hard look if they have a new partner or if they’ve been in it for a while, but just watch mannerisms, watch the choices they make.
She said that while not all charismatic and charming men turn out to be abusers, it can be a telling indication or red flag.
“Meghann had a great article when I came in,” Tara said. “I talk about it all the time. I love it. It’s called ‘The Loser.’ It kind of gives you a breakdown of red flags to look for. … It’s a great read for anybody, if they’re just unsure if their partner is abusive. That word is scary. It scares a lot of people. They could look that up and they could just read it. It’s an eye-opener.”
She noted that the article, written by Joseph M. Carver, Ph.D. a psychologist, is not only useful for intimate relationships, but any relationship.
“It really is honestly, just a privilege to work with these two, but also with everybody else too,” Kosmann said. “They’re coming in here and sharing something very personal, and very embarrassing to them usually and something very dark, and that takes a lot for anybody to be able to share with a stranger.
“I just have a lot of respect for that. I know how hard that is. It really is, at the end of the day, just a privilege to be that person for them to be able to feel safe enough to disclose to.”
Watching them grow over the years, become empowered and more sure of themselves, begin to believe in themselves, she said is an added benefit.
Services available
North Star’s mission statement is to bring victims of domestic violence and sexual assault together to provide a safe and nurturing place to learn and grow through crisis and case management, court advocacy, support groups, 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter and parent and community education.
The center serves residents of five counties in northwest Missouri: Nodaway, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth. In the most recent statistics available on the North Star website, the center provided a total of 3,227 direct services in 2018 including a total of 220 clients (165 females, 19 males and 36 children), 84 crisis intervention services, 2,063 case management services, 196 court advocacy services, 37 clients for 614 bed nights, and 1,454 transitional housing bed nights, 76 trainings given to 1,830 individuals among many other services.
Some of those services include: advocacy and support, a 24-hour shelter, Survivors Of Sexual Assault and WINGS support group meetings, a 24-hour crisis hotline and community education opportunities.
The facility is open to anyone in need of help escaping abuse. Call the hotline at 866-382-7867, for immediate assistance, or to learn more about forms of abuse, ways to donate, or statistics visit: https://northstarac.org/.