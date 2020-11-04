MARYVILLE, Mo. — Linda Baker has worked at Robbins Lightning for more than 50 years. Robbins Lightning was built on family-first ideals and Linda cites this characteristic as the main reason for her longevity with the company.
After living in Honolulu and working at Central Pacific Bank after she got married, Baker moved back to Maryville to be closer to her family. And in April of 1970, she was hired and integrated into the Robbins family.
Baker says that no two days are exactly the same in this business, which has made the years fly by. As vice president, she takes care of all of the bookkeeping, and is deeply entrenched in the customer service aspect of the job as well. Talking to the customers is her favorite part of the job, and many of them have worked with her from the start.
“A lot of the customers don’t even tell us their names - they just start ordering.” When these customers call in, they ask for Baker straight away. “I know their names and orders by heart.”
Fifty years is a long time to work for the same company, but Baker wouldn’t trade her career for anything. She’s worked for three generations of the Robbins family, from the current owner, David Robbins, all the way back to his grandfather in the ’70s. She considers the Robbins family her own, and the sentiment goes both ways.
“She’s part of the family now,” said Robbins, the current owner. “I just wish we could clone her.”
Despite the occasional stressful time that comes with the normal ups and downs of business, Baker said there’s nothing inherently bad about her job.
Of course, 2020 in general is upside down and backwards, but the Robbins family treats everyone well.
Baker says she’s never regretted staying with this job. In fact, she has no idea what she would do if she wasn’t working here.
“I don’t have any hobbies,” she said. “I like to travel, but that’s pretty impossible this year.”
Traveling has been a love of Baker’s for years. Her goal is to travel to all 50 states in her lifetime, and she only has two states remaining. Wisconsin and New Mexico are still on her list, and she hopes to check them off as soon as possible. A couple of her favorite places visited include Boston and Florida.
“Boston is gorgeous and full of history, but Florida is definitely my favorite place to visit,” she said.
Baker says that she’s never had an issue with getting days off for family events or other occasions. She only has to ask and Robbins will give her the go ahead.
“Whenever she asks for days off, which is rare anyway, I tell her ‘Just make sure you come back,’” Robbins said.
Linda has two daughters with whom she is very close - Lisa and Kelly. The Baker family unit is strong, and they get together often. Lisa and her husband, John, live in Olathe, Kansas, while Kelly and her husband, Matt, live in St. Louis.
The proximity has allowed them to stay close. Baker and the female members of her family take a yearly girls’ trip.
This year presented issues with traveling too far from home, but they were able to road trip to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Family is the most important thing to Baker, and Robbins Lightning has the family-first values that she appreciates, she said.
The business has been a Maryville landmark since 1904, and while Baker hasn’t been there quite that long, the family-friendly positions offered at the company create opportunities for Maryville residents and Northwest students to find a place within the community.