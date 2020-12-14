MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 of Maryville presented local students with awards for two annual contests: The 2020 Patriot’s Pen youth essay and 2020 Voice of Democracy audio essay contests.
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide competition that requires entrants to write and record a three- to five-minute essay on a patriotic theme.
Maryville High School senior Grace McKim placed first in the Voice of Democracy contest with her audio essay on the topic, “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
The National Association of Broadcasters started the scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide high school students an opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and the VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships each year.
According to Jeremy Cobb, with Post 442, McKim’s essay will continue in competition at the district level this week.
Patriot’s Pen
With more than 42 local students participating this year, three Nodaway County students placed at the local level of the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
- Hadley Marion White Cline, Jefferson C-123 eighth grader, placed first in the competition. She received a certificate, medal and a check for $50.
- Emma Sprague, Maryville Middle School eighth grader placed second in the contest. She received a certificate and medal.
- Evelyn Branner, St. Gregory Catholic School seventh grader, placed third. She received a certificate and medal.
The VFW started the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.
The international contest gives students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on democracy.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally-chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active guard and reserve forces.