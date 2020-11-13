MARYVILLE, Mo. — Finally reaching a personal level of frustration she could no longer accept, local nurse Jackie Ross decided to do something proactive to inform people how and why to wear a mask properly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She created a Facebook group called Mask Up Maryville-Mask Up Nodaway County with the expressed purpose of educating and encouraging the residents of Nodaway County not only how to wear a mask properly (over the nose), but also why it helps friends and family and in the battle against the virus.
“I didn’t know the mask mandate was about to expire,” Ross told The Forum on Monday. “It was just so frustrating to me to see all the people wearing masks incorrectly.”
When she found out the mask mandate was set to expire Tuesday, Nov. 24, Ross thought the timing was perfect and posted her support for the continued effort.
“I just feel so strongly about it,” she said.
She and others in the group pushed for city residents to write their city council members about the upcoming expiration date to explain how they feel about an extension. To do so, visit https://bit.ly/MaryvilleContacts.
On Monday, the Maryville City Council approved extending the mask mandate until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.
Council members thanked residents for their email feedback.
While she’s trying to keep the site as nonpolitical as possible, she said it’s difficult because the topic can be polarizing.
“I wish we had a more universal response,” Ross said. She noted that President-elect Joe Biden “exhibits behavior that he believes in the virus, for one, and values science.”
She noted that a scientific approach is what will be required to finally end the pandemic.
“Everyone is susceptible. So many people in our community are vulnerable,” Ross said. “I can’t believe people won’t wear them. It’s not an issue of rights. That’s science.”
She said if 80 percent of all people in the country would wear masks, more than 100,000 lives could be saved nationwide.
“It’s not just about protecting other people but also getting rid of this,” Ross said. “I want my life to be normal again, well whatever the new normal is. I want to travel.”
But with pandemic limitations in place, Ross has pushed forward with her campaign to inform the public of the best and simplest way the people can help end the pandemic: wear a mask.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” she said about creating the group and moderating its content. Ross said she’s made a point to read everything shared, but as the group continues to grow, she may look for help in administering the site.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by how many people have joined,” Ross said.
Moving forward, she’s considering creating T-shirts to help raise funds for the Sew Strong Together group at Ferluknat Farm.
For more information or to join find the group on Facebook.