MARYVILLE, Mo. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and with its arrival comes an opportunity to focus on those in Nodaway County communities most in need of help.
The Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division offered this year’s theme “Thriving Children & Families: Prevention with Purpose,” as a way to include in the discussion leaders throughout the state.
Last week in Maryville, local law enforcement, educators, city officials, community members and members of the 4th Circuit Children’s Division gathered at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility to focus on the issue and help raise awareness for it.
The event is typically held outside where a large installation of blue pinwheels is placed into the ground representing one child served by the Voices of Courage Advocacy Center in St. Joseph. Last week’s gusty and still somewhat snowy weather moved the event indoors to a meeting room.
Lining the front wall were numerous blue pinwheels and at one point during the presentation, community members and law enforcement officers planted pinwheels in the hopes of raising awareness of the issue.
Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage Advocacy Center, the St. Joseph center that serves northwest Missouri, said she was happy to see so many people and members of a multidisciplinary team that works together to ensure that the cases they work on get the best possible care.
“The pinwheel represents the whimsy, and sort of the attitude that childhood should be,” she said. “It should be playful. It should be fun. … It represents what we want childhood to be.”
She said one of the organization’s major fundraisers involves a dance competition held at the Missouri Theater. One dancer even traveled to Maryville to take part in the awareness event.
Zoey Hawkins, 12, a dancer with The Dance Heart Center in St. Joseph that participated in a recent fundraiser to help the voices of Courage Advocacy Center, took the day off school and visited Maryville to be a part in the pinwheel planting ceremony.
With her dance instructor being very involved with the fundraiser, she said, “I did want to get more associated with Voices of Courage.”
In one of his final public duties as mayor, Benjamin Lipiec read a proclamation from the city of Maryville that designated April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month, “and urge all citizens to work together to help reduce child abuse and neglect significantly in the years to come.”
Victoria Lager, circuit manager of the 4th Circuit Children’s Division which includes Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties, said she was glad to see the meeting room fill up with people who play important roles helping children in need.
“It takes a community to speak out, and it takes strong people to work with the children that are abused and neglected, she said. “And it is clear it is in our circuit.”
Case numbers
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division Monthly Management Report, 15 incidents and/or children in Nodaway County were reported in February to the Children’s Division — a 114.29 percent increase from the seven incidents during the same month in 2021.
While the same cannot be said for all other counties within the circuit — Worth saw zero incidents, a drop from one incident the previous year — the majority saw increases in incidents or reports. Atchison had four incidents, compared to two the previous year. Gentry had five reported incidents, up from one the prior year. Holt had three incidents, up from one the year before.
The northwest Missouri region, which includes 29 northwest Missouri counties, had 674 reports of incidents, up from 608 in 2021, for a 10.86 percent increase.
But that was only a look at one month’s worth of data. In the Children’s Division annual report for 2021, the statewide Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline Unit received 54,515 reports (down from 55,853 in 2020) involving 77,108 children (down from 78,328 children).
Family Characteristics
In order to better understand the makeup and situation of families involved in assessments and/or investigations, the Children’s Division tracks characteristics.
According to the report, Children’s Division workers may designate up to 15 “Observed Family Characteristics” during each family assessment/investigation and the following percentages are based off of 34,167 reported assessments and 20,348 investigations.
Only a third of reported families tracked as an assessment had adequate living conditions (38.6 percent) and extended family support systems (36 percent) — meaning a large majority of those families involved in the investigations did not have an appropriate living space or family support systems in their lives.
Workers noted that 19.8 percent came from single parent households and only 11.1 percent had stable family relationships within the household.
The same two characteristics were involved in families under investigation with only 35 percent of families having an extended family support system and only 33 percent having adequate living conditions.
Other top characteristics include a history of violence, drug-related problems, domestic abuse, recent or frequent relocation, heavy continuous child care responsibility, crowded living conditions and alcohol-related problems.
Type of abuse/neglect
The type of abuse/neglect varies in the 4,688 total substantiated cases investigated by the Children’s Division statewide. Neglect accounts for most cases at 2,520, while physical abuse cases total 1,563. Sexual abuse cases totaled 1,526. Emotional abuse cases totaled 654; Medical Neglect – 135; and Educational Neglect – 52.
Children demographics
According to the Children’s Division report, of the statewide substantiated cases in 2021, more than half of the children involved were female (58.2 percent) while 42.8 percent were male. Sexually abused children were more likely to be female. Neglect was more prevalent among younger children while sexual abuse occurred more often among older children.
The Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline Unit accepts confidential reports of suspected child abuse, neglect or exploitation. Missouri’s toll-free number for reporting child abuse/neglect is 1-800-392-3738. Mandated reporters can also report online at dss.mo.gov/cd/can.htm.
The hotline is operated year-round on a 24 hours per day, seven days per week basis.